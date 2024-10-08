It is fair to say that Sean Dyche and his Everton side have struggled so far in the 2024/25 campaign. The Toffees are currently languishing in 16th in the Premier League table, with five points to their name so far.

The Merseyside outfit have managed just one win, with their other two points coming from draws, and have lost a frustrating four games. That includes two different occasions in which they threw away 2-0 leads to lose 3-2. The sole victory so far came against Crystal Palace, a 2-1 win, and they drew against Leicester City and, most recently, Newcastle.

Jordan Pickford was the Toffees' hero last Sunday against the North Eastern side, saving a penalty from former Everton man Anthony Gordon to ensure they got a point.

Gordon’s beginnings at Everton

Once the man who many Everton fans believed would help them reestablish themselves as one of the best sides in English football, it was a toxic end to Anthony Gordon’s time at Goodison Park.

The winger left in bitter circumstances, handing in a transfer request in the 2023 January transfer window after a failed move to Chelsea the previous summer. Newcastle came calling, so he moved to the North East for £45m including add-ons.

On the face of things, the England international did not really set the world alight for the Toffees during his time at the club. He played 78 games in the famous blue shirt, scoring just seven goals and grabbing eight assists. With that being said, he showed plenty of promise thanks to his direct nature and fearlessness on the ball.

Gordon has since excelled under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park. In 73 appearances for the North East side, he has 11 goals and 15 assists, with ten goals and 11 assists coming in 35 top-flight games last term.

Now, he is a hated figure on the blue side of Merseyside, largely thanks to the messy way he left the club, considered by many Toffees fans as toxic. However, Everton now have a star who is proving to be just as good, if not better, than their former number 10. That player is Dwight McNeil.

How McNeil compares to Gordon

In what has been a bleak campaign so far for the Toffees, winger McNeil has had a superb time of things under Dyche. The 24-year-old already has three goals and two assists for the Toffees in seven top-flight games.

As per Sofascore, he leads the way for goal involvements in the Premier League from Everton players, by two goals and assists. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is second with three combined goal involvements to his name so far.

Not only is he statistically Everton’s most important player from a creative standpoint this term, but he is also comfortably outscoring their former winger Gordon. The Newcastle number 10 has two goals and is yet to register an assist this term in the Premier League, fewer than McNeil.

When comparing the underlying stats of each winger, courtesy of Squawka, NcNeil once again leads the way in several key metrics. For example, the Everton number seven averages 3.4 chances created per game, compared to just 2.3 from Gordon. He also competes an average of nine forward passes each game, with the Newcastle winger far lower at just 4.8.

McNeil vs. Gordon key metrics in 24/25 PL compared Stat (per 90) McNeil Gordon Shots on target 0.8 0.6 Chances created 3.4 2.3 Crosses completed 3.2 2 Cross accuracy 45.83% 41.94% Through balls 1.1 0.3 Forward passes 9 4.8 Take-ons completed 1.4 1.7 Take-on completion rate 52.94% 52.38% Stats from Squawka

The difference between the two this season is clear, and this is surely something Toffees fans can be happy with. After all, McNeil is an incredibly “underrated” player, as football statistician Statman Dave put it.

From an Everton point of view, they will be hoping the left-footed wizard can continue his stellar start to the season, as they look to continue picking up points and steering well clear of the bottom three once again.