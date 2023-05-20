Victory in Everton's forthcoming Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers could be enough to preserve their top-flight status for another year.

The Toffees have been embroiled in woes this term and indeed continue to teeter on the edge of top-flight safety at the closing stages of the campaign, one point and one place ahead of 18th-placed Leeds United after 36 games.

Sean Dyche and co will no doubt be emboldened by the remarkable win on the south coast several weeks ago, dispatching Europe-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion 5-1, and while the match at the Amex preceded a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Goodison Park, a win over the Old Gold is very much within Everton's grasp.

While Alex Iwobi has been impressive with his creative flair of late, registering nine assists this season and being lauded as his team's "inspiration" by Henry Winter, thriving winger Dwight McNeil must be given licence to roam down the offensive left flank to ensure the Merseyside outfit have the best chance possible.

How effective could Dwight McNeil be vs Wolves?

Signed from relegated Burnley for £20m last summer, McNeil endured a meek opening to his life on Merseyside after chalking up 147 appearances with the Clarets.

The 23-year-old has recently grown into his skin under Dyche's wing, having now played 155 matches with the 51-year-old at the helm for Everton and Burnley.

Indeed, the £25k-per-week phenom has scored seven goals and provided three assists from 26 starting displays in the Premier League this term, having failed to score more than three times in a single league season at Turf Moor - and blanking as his previous club sank into the second tier last year.

It's worth noting that five of his seven league goals of the campaign have come in the latter half of the term and after the appointment of Dyche, which only further illustrates the growing influence that the gaffer is having on his burgeoning flanker.

His defensive aptitude is not to be sniffed at either, with FBref ranking him among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 7% for interceptions, the top 1% for blocks and the top 2% for clearances per 90, which could prove to be invaluable in the phases of the forthcoming match where the home side's advances must be rebuffed.

He recorded an incredible match rating of 9.9 from Sofascore after scoring twice and supplying a further assist, as well as winning nine of his 13 ground duels and making three key passes. Hailed as "magnificent" by scout Ryan Williams after his recent masterclass against Albion, McNeil could wreak havoc against Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, who has not been in the best of form of late.

Indeed, the 29-year-old Portuguese has failed to register a match rating of at least 7.0 across any of his past six encounters, was shambolic during the 6-0 defeat to Brighton several weeks ago as recorded a lowly 6.0 rating and won just four of his eight ground duels, with the Express & Star handing him a 3/10 rating and haranguing his 'very poor' performance.

With McNeil in such fine fettle, misery could be exacerbated at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, with the wily winger surely crucial to securing a victory that could cement Everton's roots in the Premier League for another year.