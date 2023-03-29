Everton are reportedly set to revive their interest in Udinese striker, Beto, after previously missing out on the in-form marksman in January.

What's the latest on Beto to Everton?

According to Tutto Atalanta, the Toffees have been given a boost in their pursuit of the Portuguese gem, with the forward's current side seemingly 'ready to sell' the 25-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the Lisbon native - who is reportedly valued at around €25m (£22m) - could be seen as an alternative option to Atalanta ace Duvan Zapata for Sean Dyche and co, with a new number nine seemingly high on the priority list for the relegation strugglers.

The piece adds that Beto could be allowed to move on if the Serie A side receive a 'suitable offer' at the end of the season, with club director Pierpoalo Marino - via Fabrizio Romano - previously revealing that the Merseysiders had seen an offer rejected for the 6 foot 4 colossus in the final few days of the January window.

Who could Beto replace at Everton?

Any deal for the Udinese man will likely rest on whether the Goodison outfit can steer themselves to safety between now and the end of the season, with Dyche's man currently languishing in 15th and just two points above the drop zone.

A major factor in the club's recent woes has been the lack of a reliable, goalscoring presence, with the Toffees having scored just 22 top-flight goals so far this term - the joint-lowest record of any side in the division.

While they may still be able to scrape survival in the coming weeks, a new centre-forward addition will be imperative this summer if Everton are to kick on next term, with former leading man Dominic Calvert-Lewin having been hampered by injury yet again.

There has also been notable frustration regarding the lack of impact from £15m summer signing, Neal Maupay, with the 26-year-old having scored just once in 20 league appearances so far this season.

Although only ten of those outings have come from the start, supporters will no doubt have expected more from the former Brighton and Hove Albion man, particularly after bagging 27 goals in 109 games across all fronts for the Seagulls.

As Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer noted last month, the one-time Brentford man's goal return is rather "embarrassing", with the Merseyside outfit currently looking "clueless" in a forward area.

Therefore, with Maupay having been linked with a swift exit from the club, Dyche could replace the misfiring dud with a marquee replacement such as Beto, with the latter man having been far more impressive so far this term with nine goals in 27 league games in Italy's top-flight.

Having also bagged 11 league goals last term, the towering asset now has 20 goals to his name in just 57 games for his current side, after previously netting 13 goals in 47 games during his time at Primeira Liga side, Portimonense.

A player who simply "spooks defenders" - according to journalist Sam Tighe - Beto also provides the benefit of his ability on the ball, as he ranks in the top 7% in Europe among those in his position for successful take-ons, while Maupay ranks in just the bottom 15% in that regard.

Equally, while the latter man ranks in just the bottom 32% for aerial duels won, Dyche is likely to favour the physical, focal point that Beto is able to offer, as he ranks in the top 23% for that same metric.

That appears to indicate that the Udinese man can do more than just put the ball in the back of the net, with his all-round quality likely to provide the attacking lift that the Toffees are craving.