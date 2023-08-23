Five goals conceded, zero goals scored and bottom of the Premier League table desperately lacking firepower and morale. Everton once again finds itself in a painfully similar position to previous years.

Their deficiencies in front of goal were compounded by the early and unfortunate withdrawal of Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Aston Villa, who was forced off with a facial injury.

If the Toffees are to get back to their best, then they need the 26-year-old to return to full fitness, whilst finding him a suitable partner, who can also operate as a lone focal point.

This has been recognised by manager Sean Dyche, who is reportedly after a recently-relegated frontman to save the club’s blushes…

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

At the end of July, Foot 365 journalist Ignazio Genuardi reported that the Merseysiders were interested in Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Since then, the Evening Standard has revealed that Crystal Palace have also expressed a keenness to sign the Nigeria international, who could be available for a cut-price deal with his contract set to expire next summer.

Football Insider have also suggested this, believing the Foxes could be forced to sell Iheanacho, who is valued at up to £15m.

Would Kelechi Iheanacho be a good signing for Everton?

Iheanacho first appeared in the Premier League in 2015 for Manchester City, and despite making the majority of his appearances from the bench, was a useful and influential impact player.

The 26-year-old played on 64 occasions for the reigning European champions, with 20 coming as starts, and registered 29 goal contributions.

In search of more regular game time, Iheanacho sealed a move to Leicester in 2017, where he has excelled as a useful top-flight forward. In 210 outings for the 2016 Premier League champions, he has scored 56 times and provided 34 assists.

Whilst his goal-scoring record isn’t mind-blowing, he has firmly displayed he’s unselfish and productive.

This is mirrored by his rank among the best 11% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for assists per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, progressive passes per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

This sentiment has been echoed by former Everton striker Tony Cottee, who said that the 46-cap international has “that class” and is a “special talent.”

A player of this profile and potency could be the perfect player to reverse Everton’s hideous fortunes, and when Calvert-Lewin has recovered from his latest injury, they could make up a dangerous attacking threat.

Between 2019 and 2021, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison formed a formidable attacking duo, with 56 goal involvements between them. The 2020/21 season was Calvert-Lewin’s most productive at Goodison Park with 16 goals, and it is no coincidence it was when he had the former Watford livewire’s support.

The 11-cap international described Richarlison as “fantastic” and his “selflessness” means he “thoroughly enjoyed” playing alongside him.

Therefore, the key for Dyche is to provide Calvert-Lewin with cover and a partner, who is used to Premier League football and can sufficiently contribute.

This can be found in Iheanacho, whose arrival could be the difference between relegation and survival for the Toffees in this tricky campaign.