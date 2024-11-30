Everton meet Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, hoping to take advantage of Ruben Amorim's tactical implementation while it is still in its nascent phase.

The Red Devils have done the league double over Everton across both of the past two campaigns, and Sean Dyche will be desperate to stop that this weekend, with his grip on the manager's position at Goodison Park tenuous at best.

Everton's Remaining Premier League Fixtures in 2024 Date Opponent Venue 01/12/24 Man United Old Trafford 04/12/243 Wolves Molineux 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

The Toffees have overcome their dismal start to the season by losing just once across eight top-flight fixtures. They are tough to beat, to be sure, but also goal-shy and now stepping into a brutal run of December contests as Dyche looks for points.

Everton team news vs Man United

Everton's misfiring frontline will need to harness some degree of prolificness at Old Trafford. Man United are hardly the most fluent team in the country but there is a new man at the helm and players will be desperate to prove themselves with a maiden Premier League victory.

On the injury front for the visitors, Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti have been pictured in training and could make the substitute's bench, however James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are still injured.

Armando Broja is nearing a return too, and though he may feature, it's unlikely that he will displace the struggling Dominic Calvert-Lewin at number nine.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Everton will need a herculean effort whatever happens, but luckily, with Jarrad Branthwaite in the equation, they might just nullify the Theatre of Dreams' frontline and score a point or three.

Why Jarrad Branthwaite could be Dyche's hero

This summer, Manchester United had a vested interest in Branthwaite, with Erik ten Hag seeking a reprieve from the shellfired criticism that was inflicted on him and thus searching to rekindle his rearguard.

United offered a lowball £35m fee for the 21-year-old centre-back, but Everton stood firm and would only part with their prized prospect if their £75m valuation was met. It wasn't.

Instead, the Manchester side signed Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £43m, but the Dutchman has much to prove after a tough start to his Premier League career. Even in Europe, he has toiled.

The Manchester Evening News branded him with a 4/10 match score after failing to contain Bodø/Glimt on Thursday evening in a 3-2 victory. He was written to have put in 'another cumbersome performance. His place should not be secure in this side.'

Truthfully, Branthwaite would walk into Man United's starting line-up - such was their interest in him over the summer - not least with the Red Devils currently ravaged by injury in the centre-back department, with Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all fighting to get fit and firing.

As such, Branthwaite - who could slot in comfortably at centre-back or left centre-back in Amorim's 3-4-3 system - can prove his quality on Sunday, standing firm to deny Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and so on.

Described as a "physical beast" by analyst Ben Mattinson and an "absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 6 foot 5 Branthwaite could be the difference-maker in this crucial tie. He's only started three top-flight matches this year after an injury-hit start but has demonstrated his brutal defensive command with an 80% success rate in the ground duel.

Amorim will be looking to create a special afternoon to christen his era, but Everton have a player who could well and truly silence him. Let's just hope the forwards are up for the occasion too.