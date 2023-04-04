Everton boss Sean Dyche will no doubt be in buoyant mood following Monday's encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with his spirited side having deservedly grabbed a point against the top-four hopefuls following Michael Keane's late stunner.

On a night of positives for a side who are still scrapping for their lives near the foot of the table, the only significant negative was the loss of Abdoulaye Doucoure to suspension, with the experienced Frenchman having seen red after lashing out at England skipper Harry Kane early in the second half.

That foolish act has now left Dyche without a player who has looked "reborn" since the Englishman's arrival, according to writer Peter Guy, with the former Burnley boss needing to contemplate what changes can be made to accommodate the loss of the midfield maestro.

As per The Athletic's Patrick Boyland, it "might be time" for the 51-year-old to consider deploying a "proper" centre-forward to come into the side, with an attacking reshuffle seemingly required due to Doucoure's absence.

With number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin having been hampered by injury this season and with Neal Maupay having scored just one league goal in what has been a grim debut campaign on Merseyside, it might well be time for Dyche to unleash young Ellis Simms from the start moving forward.

Why does Ellis Simms deserve a start?

The 22-year-old marksman announced himself in the top flight after netting off the bench to secure a point away at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break, with Everton having been justified in their decision to recall the academy graduate from his loan spell at Sunderland.

The £3m-rated sensation proved his scoring credentials during that stint with the Black Cats having scored seven goals in just 17 appearances, having also previously bagged ten goals in 24 games for Blackpool and seven goals in 21 games while on loan at Hearts.

To be able to translate that impressive record to the Premier League is a tough ask, although Simms' solo effort against Chelsea showcased that he certainly has a clinical manner in front of goal, with that no doubt needed in an Everton side who have scored just 23 goals in the league this season.

Having made an impact as a substitute against the Blues, the 6 foot 3 hotshot was again able to show his worth off the bench against Spurs yesterday, having given the opposition defence 'something to consider' with his physical presence and hold-up play, according to Liverpool World's Will Rooney.

The Oldham-born gem was also hailed by Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley for offering a 'different dimension' up front, with it seemingly not a long-term plan to have Demarai Gray lining up as something of a makeshift centre-forward option.

Although it would be a gamble to put faith in Simms due to his lack of experience at the elite level, the exciting talent is a figure who is highly regarded by those in the know, with pundit Nigel Martyn having stated back in 2020:

"Natural goalscorer, still learning his craft, but he doesn’t snatch at chances. As happy scoring in the 90th minute, when you could snatch at it, for one so young – he’s a pretty cool finisher. He has all the attributes, he’s got the attributes of a Calvert-Lewin, for instance. He’s still learning his trade so he’s probably another year, 18 months off."

Such glowing praise is a testament to the striker's promising potential, with it perhaps time that Simms is afforded the chance to shine in a starting berth.