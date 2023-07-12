So far this summer, the most well-documented and controversial transfer has been Mason Mount’s unceremonious move from Chelsea to Manchester United. The Englishman has been criticised for the supposed betrayal of his boyhood club for a more promising and fruitful environment.

In January, an almost identical situation occurred with Anthony Gordon and Everton.

With the Toffees in an intense relegation battle, the winger secured a mid-season transfer to the far brighter surroundings of Newcastle.

Although Everton received a healthy £45m fee for Gordon, it generated an extremely hostile reaction from the Goodison Park faithful.

Speaking after this turn of events, Gordon said: “This is an opportunity that I couldn't really miss out on. I didn't mean to disrespect or offend anyone at Everton.

"And I'm hoping they know that and hopefully they can reinvest the money now and stay in the Premier League.”

Ironically, due to the chaotic regime of the current Everton ownership, they failed to make a signing and only survived on the final day of the season thanks to a narrow victory over Bournemouth.

Therefore, Gordon is yet to be replaced, but with a whole summer to fill his void, the Merseyside outfit has been linked to Anthony Elanga.

What’s the latest on Anthony Elanga to Everton?

According to Foot Mercato, the Manchester United gem is 'in the sights' of Everton.

This outlet also revealed that the Toffees previously enquired about Elanga last winter and they're set to reignite their interest this summer.

Should Everton sign Anthony Elanga?

It has been a difficult year for Elanga.

Whilst Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford has revived the club with a trophy and top-four finish, the Swede has brutally fallen down the pecking order.

Last season, the 21-year-old only managed a measly seven starts in all competitions, without scoring, to massively derail his development and progress.

The £18m-rated gem has described this period as “frustrating” and it appears that Everton can offer the youngster a lifeline to restart his stuttering career.

Prior to the ten Hag era, when United endured a hugely difficult season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick, Elanga was a shining light, recording 13 goal contributions for the youth and senior side.

The £5k-per-week talent has received praise for his energy and attitude from Dwight Yorke, who said:

“I think he has a really good chance of making it. I was impressed by his attitude when I spent time with him. He was trying to be the best, he was willing to listen properly and he has plenty of speed.”

His dynamism and pace mean he possesses the profile to replace Gordon, who was recently named the player of the tournament in England’s U21 European Championship victory.

The Liverpool-born star featured in every game, scoring twice, creating one assist, and was an indispensable figure as the Three Lions won the tournament for the first time in 39 years.

With Gordon flourishing elsewhere, Everton should accelerate their attempts to land Elanga.

The forward has been described as “outstanding” by Rangnick and has an overarching point to prove after a disappointing season, so Sean Dyche must push to get this deal over the line before it's too late.