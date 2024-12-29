Everton and Sean Dyche are looking to complete the signing of a new right-back and winger in the January transfer window, according to a new claim.

Both incoming and outgoing transfer news continues to emerge at Goodison Park, with Beto being linked with a move away from the club next month. The striker has been a disappointing signing overall, scoring just once in 10 Premier League appearances this season, and talks regarding a move to Sevilla are thought to have taken place.

If Beto does move on, it is imperative that another striker is brought in to replace him, and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Tim Kleindienst has been backed to join Everton. The 29-year-old has nine goals in 15 outings in the Bundesliga in 2024/25 to date, suggesting that he could be a prolific addition to Dyche's squad.

Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is another player who is seen as an option for the Blues in January, with the Moroccan wanting a move away from current club Galatasaray. The 31-year-old may not quite be at his peak these days, but he could still add so much quality in wide areas, wreaking havoc with his left foot.

The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin also means that other attackers need to be looked at alongside Kleindienst, in case the Englishman moves on, as well as Beto, which does admittedly seem an unlikely scenario. Rangers star Hamza Igamane has been mentioned as a target for Everton, having found the net four times in the Europa League this season.

Everton eyeing double signing in January

According to a new report from Football Insider, Everton and Dyche want to bring in a new right-back and winger next month, with the positions seen as "priority" areas for the Blues to strengthen in.

Although it is unlikely that The Friedkin Group will "open the chequebook and splash the money" in the January window, Dyche knows where he needs new signings. While that seems tricky, in terms of finances, the Merseysiders are "hoping to sign cover at right back for the rest of the season", as well as bringing in a "wide attacker".

It is encouraging to see that Everton are looking to bring in some reinforcements in January, in order to stave off the threat of relegation. While wholesale changes to the squad shouldn't be expected, seeing a couple of new faces arrive in key areas should give Dyche the extra depth that he craves.

Seamus Coleman continues to be a dogged performer for the Blues, but he is now 36 years of age and needs more of a breather, with Nathan Patterson only managing 18 minutes in the league this season because of injuries.

Meanwhile, a right-sided attacker also makes complete sense, with Iliman Ndiaye flourishing on the opposite flank, and someone of Ziyech's ilk could be perfect, coming straight in as a key starter and making an immediate difference in the final third.