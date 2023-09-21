Amid what has been another poor start to the campaign for Everton - with just one point from their opening five Premier League games - one issue that has been exposed is the lack of a quality, first-choice option at left-back.

In truth, those woes stretch back to the sale of Lucas Digne during the end of Rafa Benitez's time in charge back in January 2022, with the Frenchman moving to Aston Villa after having racked up 26 goals and assists in 127 games in all competitions for the Toffees.

In his absence, the Merseysiders turned to Ukrainian starlet Vitaliy Mykolenko to fill that void, although the former Dynamo Kyiv has failed to earn a regular role in the side of late, having made just his first league appearance of the season against Arsenal last time out.

The fact that manager Sean Dyche has favoured veteran asset Ashley Young in that role, while Ben Godfrey has also been a makeshift option in recent years, is a stark indication of the club's shortcomings in that department.

With that in mind, it may be time for the former Burnley boss to consider looking to the academy in order to find a much-needed solution in that role, with Mykolenko, in particular, having not been up to scratch.

How much did Everton pay for Mykolenko?

It still remains a bizarre decision for the Everton board to have backed Benitez and his decision to part ways with Digne just over 18 months ago, only for the Spaniard himself to depart just days later after receiving the sack.

The exit of the one-time Barcelona full-back ensured that the Merseysiders were forced to dip into the market late in that January window, with then-boss Frank Lampard snapping up Mykolenko for a reported fee of around £17.9m.

The 24-year-old has since made 53 appearances in all competitions following that move from his homeland, albeit having been unable to replicate Digne's attacking threat, after scoring just once and providing no assists in that time.

Those woes in the final third are also laid bare by the fact that the £58k-per-week asset ranks in just the bottom 5% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and in just the bottom 37% for pass completion, showcasing his seemingly erratic nature in possession.

It is not as if the 34-cap international has fared much better in a defensive sense, ranking in the top 50% for aerial duels won and in only the top 39% for tackles made, while he also lost seven of his 12 ground duels against the Gunners last time out.

Premier League 2022/23 Season Digne (Aston Villa) Mykolenko Games 28 34 Starts 18 30 Goals/Assists 1 0 Tackles & interceptions (per game) 1.7 3.1 Total duels won 54% 52% Pass accuracy rate 79% 76% Average match rating 6.67 6.77

Stats via Sofascore

The £13m-rated dud - who was also 'tortured' by Italy's Nicolo Zaniolo while on international duty - may then need to be properly replaced sooner rather than later, rather than relying on the ageing Young and usual centre-back, Godfrey.

Who could replace Mykolenko?

There aren't exactly too many options for Dyche to consider, with the Merseysiders having notably endured the frustration of losing promising left-back talent Ishe Samuels-Smith to Premier League rivals Chelsea over the summer.

Having been included in The Guardian's Next Gen List for 2022, Samuels-Smith looked set for a bright future at Goodison and was even training with the first team last season, hence the disappointment at seeing the 17-year-old move on to Stamford Bridge.

With the Toffees having also allowed 22-year-old Frenchman, Niels Nkounkou to depart in January, there is a distinct lack of depth in that department - particularly with former loanee Ruben Vinagre also no longer at the club.

That being said, however, a possible replacement for Mykolenko could have presented itself in the form of academy star, Mackenzie Hunt, with the versatile gem having caught the eye at Finch Farm in recent times.

Who is Mackenzie Hunt?

It was not too long ago that the 21-year-old was among those who looked set for a departure heading into the 2022 summer window, with the Englishman having been approaching the end of his contract at the time.

Thankfully, as far as Dyche is concerned, the youngster was subsequently offered a contract extension in June of last year, with the Toffees having made a wise move in keeping the defender on the books - such has been his standout form since then.

While noted as an attacking midfielder by trade, Hunt has slotted in at left-back predominantly over the past year or so, providing two goals and two assists in 23 games in all competitions last term as a marker of his desire to get forward from his defensive berth, unlike Mykolenko.

As The Athletic's Patrick Boyland noted, the promising machine also netted a "special" strike for the U21's in the friendly clash with Braga back in September 2022, producing a spectacular volley from just outside the area on his left foot.

While hampered by injury in the past, Hunt looks to be back fit and firing at present, having also received praise from youth coach Paul Tait for his display against Doncaster Rovers in the recent EFL Trophy meeting:

“Macca [Hunt] was also excellent and he showed his versatility going in at centre-back. He was really good in possession."

Although that display came with the academy sensation lining up in a centre-back berth for a spell, the quality of his performance against senior opposition will have caught the eye, as he notably won 16 duels on the day.

Just as impressive was his ability to play out from the back - in contrast to the awkward Mykolenko - as he successfully completed all six of his attempted dribbles, as well as winning three fouls as a sign of just what a threat he can be in an attacking sense, as per Sofascore.

To be able to replicate such a performance at Premier League level is a different challenge altogether - while Hunt is yet to even make a senior appearance for the Toffees - although with Dyche having an obvious problem at left-back, the Finch Farm prospect could be the perfect answer.