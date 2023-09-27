After weeks of frustration, Everton picked up their first Premier League win of the season with an impressive 3-1 victory away to Brentford at the weekend, with the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealing what was a much-needed result for the Toffees in west London.

Having opened up a three-point gap on the three newly promoted sides below them in the relegation zone, the Merseyside outfit do now have some breathing room down at the bottom, ensuring they can shift their focus toward tonight's Carabao Cup showdown away to Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche's men will need to put on an improved display after only narrowly edging past League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the previous round, however, having also crashed out at this stage of the competition in each of the last two seasons.

What changes will Everton make vs Aston Villa?

Fresh from having netted clinically against the Bees last time out, that man Calvert-Lewin could look to build up his fitness by leading from the front this evening, with there perhaps an argument to be made that Dyche could even partner the Englishman with summer signing, Beto through the middle.

The latter man was crucial to helping drag the Toffees past Doncaster last month after scoring on debut, with it a mouthwatering prospect to imagine the former Udinese man lining up alongside Calvert-Lewin in what would be a truly imposing and physical striking duo.

That could then see fellow new arrival Arnaut Danjuma remain restricted to the bench, with the former Tottenham Hotspur loanee - who originally rejected the Goodison outfit in January - having been used as a late substitute at the weekend.

While there may be an argument to put the Netherlands on the flanks instead of through the middle, Dyche could instead look to hand a long-awaited debut to wing wizard, Jack Harrison, with the on-loan Leeds United man having been absent through injury in recent weeks.

Will Jack Harrison play against Aston Villa?

It is still somewhat up in the air as to whether the Englishman will be involved this evening, although injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has suggested that the 26-year-old is set to be "available" against the Villans, having featured for the U21s last week.

The one-time Manchester City man could provide a real boost to the Merseysiders if he is indeed fit to feature, having previously been lauded as "one of the best wingers in the Premier League" by former Everton boss, Frank Lampard - who also said that he "wouldn't fancy playing against" his compatriot.

A player who can make the difference in the final third, the 5 foot 9 whiz proved his class during his time at Elland Road after contributing 66 goals and assists in 206 games in all competitions, including registering 37 goal involvements in 107 Premier League appearances.

What also sets the ex-New York City FC ace apart from the rest is his impressive work ethic, having been hailed by pundit David Prutton as someone who 'works his socks off' - a facet to his game that Dyche is likely to love.

That ability to chip in defensively is shown by the fact that the fleet-footed wideman ranks in the top 17% among his European peers for interceptions made at an average of 0.72 per 90, as well as ranking in the top 8% for blocks made - at an average 1.56 per 90.

That record is in stark contrast to Danjuma, who averages just 0.18 for both of those two metrics, indicating that it is Harrison who Dyche may wish to call upon against a Villa side currently in fine fettle, having beaten Chelsea at the weekend.