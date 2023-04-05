Whether or not Everton are to remain in the Premier League this season, amid their current scrap for survival, it is likely that manager Sean Dyche will be keen to spark something of a squad overhaul, in order to revive the struggling outfit.

With the Toffees currently having a host of players who are out of contract this summer, that potential mass clearout could be made somewhat easier, albeit with it yet to be seen how the club's financial woes will inhibit the ability to acquire suitable replacements for those outgoing assets.

Such uncertainty over the possible available budget may ensure that the Goodison outfit need to take a greater focus on promoting from the academy set-up in order to find potential stars of the future, with teenage sensation Charlie Whitaker one such gem who could be deserving of a shot in the first-team.

Who is Charlie Whitaker?

While the 19-year-old is still waiting to make his senior debut, the promising Englishman was in "excellent form" in the early part of the season, in the words of journalist Joe Thomas, having scored four goals and provided five assists in just 14 games in all competitions.

The playmaking gem - who typically operates in an attacking midfield role or on the left flank - saw that standout form rewarded with a new three-year deal earlier in the campaign, with director of football Kevin Thelwell remarking at the time that the youngster is an "undoubted talent".

The versatile and creative starlet was previously lauded by former youth coach David Unsworth back in 2021, with the ex-Toffees defender describing the precocious talent as "sensational", while also praising his quality in the final third:

"He does the hardest thing in the game, which is score goals, and he makes it look really easy. For the size of him, he is good in the air, he is brave, we just need him to link play and the future is bright for him.

"I'm not getting over-excited, because you can't, it is too early. But the signs are very, very good."

For Dyche to potentially have another attacking weapon to call upon would be hugely attractive, indeed, with the Merseysiders currently struggling to fire having scored just 23 times in the top flight this season.

With 14 goals and eight assists to his name in just 37 appearances for Everton's U21 side to date, Whitaker is clearly an asset who can provide that killer pass or moment of magic in the final third, having also proven that quality with one goal and one assist from his three EFL trophy outings earlier this season.

That competition saw the sparkling dynamo average an impressive record of 2.3 key passes per game to illustrate his creative flair, while the £1.4k-per-week ace also showed the other side to his game after averaging 2.7 tackles and one interception per game.

To have such an all-rounder on their hands is a truly exciting prospect as far as the relegation strugglers are concerned, with the hope being that Whitaker can get his chance to shine sooner rather than later.

As journalist Amr Fekry noted back in October, the academy star is seemingly a "guaranteed future success" and a player who could be a "great revelation" for the club, with it looking as if he truly could save Everton millions in the years to come.