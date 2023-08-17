Highlights

Everton boss Sean Dyche will 'listen to offers' for two of his fringe players at Goodison Park as squad trimming becomes a priority for the Toffees between now and the end of the window, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest Everton transfer news involving Tom Cannon and Andre Gomes?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Republic of Ireland youth international Cannon could rejoin Preston North End on loan this campaign to bolster offensive options at Deepdale.

Nevertheless, Leeds United, Stoke City, Sunderland and Italian side Sampdoria are keeping an eye on the £8 million-rated 20-year-old as Everton look to trim their squad.

Last term, Cannon enjoyed a productive time of things on loan at Preston North End, registering eight goals and one assist from 21 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Daily Mail report that Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes may also be set to move on from Everton this summer amid 'tentative' interest from Saudi Arabia in his services.

Everton are desperately looking for a new striker and Gomes could be sold to finance a swoop for a new frontman, four years after the 30-year-old arrived at the Toffees from Barcelona in a £22 million deal, as per Sky Sports.

Gomes was out on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Lille last season and featured 27 times in all competitions, notching three goals and two assists in the process.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has indicated that Everton will look to move the fringe duo elsewhere before the transfer window slams shut.

Brown stated: "Everton fans might not like to hear it but I do think that Everton are looking for a loan move for Cannon just to get him a quality year's worth of experience, probably in the Championship.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they managed to do that before the end of the window. Andre Gomes, they are willing to listen to offers for him and have been for some time. I wouldn't expect him to be around for much longer, either.

"I suspect that if they can't get him out permanently, he will also go on loan."

Who could Everton look to bring in this window?

Everton have already made four signings this window in the form of Ashley Young, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison, with more set to come before the close of play at Goodison Park, as per Transfermarkt.

According to FootballTransfers, Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto is still pushing for a move to Goodison Park amid an expectation that the Whites will lower their asking price for the Italy international.

Southampton forward Che Adams and Leicester City striker Patson Daka have also been identified as two figures who could offer Everton some flexibility with regard to options in the final third, as per BBC Sport.

The Liverpool Echo claim that despite reports that Manchester United have submitted an enquiry concerning Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, there has been no such contact between either party over the Belgium international.

On the same token, the outlet have revealed that Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is not an Everton target, contrary to earlier information surrounding the 33-year-old's future.