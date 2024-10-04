Everton have covered some ground in the Premier League over the past few weeks but must ensure they end this phase of the campaign on a high, facing Newcastle United before the October international break.

Sean Dyche led his team to four successive defeats to start the term, painting Goodison Park in a doleful blue, but there have indeed been signs of progress, and Everton have leapt over the division's dotted line.

The Friedkin Group are set to purchase Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in the club in what could prove to be a watershed moment, but it would be disastrous to start the new era off in the Championship, and thus Dyche has quite the task on his hands after such a dismal opening to the campaign.

Of course, Jarrad Branthwaite's return to the starting line-up for last weekend's victory over Crystal Palace bore dividends. The hulking defender could be the difference between preservation and plummeting. He really is that good.

Unfortunately, he's already headed back to the injury room.

Jarrad Branthwaite is Everton's star man

Branthwaite's central defensive partner might wear the armband, but he is the focal defensive presence on the pitch, with his athleticism and crunching approach to beating off attackers leading talent scout Jacek Kulig to hail him as an "absolute monster".

Indeed, after starring for the Toffees throughout the 2023/24 campaign, impressively keeping 13 clean sheets across 35 top-flight appearances and winning 68% of his duels, as per Sofascore, he established himself as one of Europe's finest up-and-coming centre-backs.

Thankfully, he is still plying his craft in Everton blue, having been at the centre of transfer bids from Manchester United in the summer.

Unfortunately, despite his fine display against the Eagles, The Guardian report that the 6 foot 5 ace is set for another layoff after injuring his thigh in training.

This is a blow, obviously. Everton have yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League but impressed with Branthwaite back in the team, and Newcastle will present a stern test indeed on Saturday evening.

The revelation continues that Branthwaite, who missed the opening period of the 2024/25 season due to groin surgery, is now being targetted for a return against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on October 19, though his progress over the next week will be revealing in how quickly he can actually return to action.

Everton won last season's Goodison Park clash against the Toon 3-0, but Newcastle will be brimming with confidence after keeping Manchester City at bay last week and actually looking to be the more aggressive and expressive of the sides for large portions. They will be further emboldened by the news that Branthwaite will be unavailable.

Jarrad Branthwaite: Stats vs Crystal Palace Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 46 Accurate passes 27/32 (84%) Possession lost 5x Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) Tackles 2 Interceptions 3 Clearances 5 Total duels (won) 10 (7) Stats via Sofascore

The limelight chased after two-goal hero Dwight McNeil last weekend, but a word of praise for this 22-year-old titan, please, for he was mighty and menacing in his performance, fast and animated in his defending and crisp in the tackle. The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley awarded him a deserved 8/10 match rating. What a shame that he's out once again.

Branthwaite's injury is alarming, it cannot be said otherwise. There was far more grit and authority about Everton's backline last week, and Dyche will need to put his tactical mind to good use to find a way to combat the quandary.

It's back to the medical drawing board for the England international, frustratingly, and to ease the blow, Dyche must ensure that Tim Iroegbunam is welcomed back to the starting line-up to defeat Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Tim Iroegbunam could ease Branthwaite injury blow

Signed from Aston Villa for a reported £9m fee this summer, Iroegbunam has added some youthful avidity and tenacious defending to the Everton squad, much needed after Amadou Onana's own transfer to Villa Park.

Now, Iroegbunam is not a defender, and thus cannot directly replace Branthwaite for the forthcoming Magpies clash, but his robust and jam-packed match approach might just be the perfect way to overpower Eddie Howe's outfit.

As per FBref, the 21-year-old ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 6% for interceptions and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing a ball-winning mastery and a progressive inclination besides.

Iroegbunam started each of Everton's opening four Premier League matches of the term and was hailed as the "standout" star of the first few games by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland, having averaged 3.4 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 6.4 ball recoveries and 6.4 successful duels per game.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

This extreme defensive output and athletic work speak loudly about how Iroegbunam could restore the energy and initiative that will be needed to silence the attacking threat of Anthony Gordon and the like.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has dropped deeper for the past few matches to accommodate McNeil at number ten, but it's perhaps not the best fixture for the 32-year-old to hold down the fort in the centre, not with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes pitted against him.

Branthwaite might not be available, and one of Jake O'Brien or Michael Keane will deputise in his stead, but look up the pitch a bit, and you might just find that Iroegbunam holds the key to success.