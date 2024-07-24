Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Nathan Patterson and Ashley Young have all featured at right-back for Everton in recent months, with none fully able to cement the role on a permanent basis.

Irish defender Coleman has been at the club since 2009, but the now 35-year-old looks as though injuries have caught up with him in recent years.

Godfrey has already departed Goodison Park this summer, with Patterson massively struggling with injuries throughout the second half of last season.

Experienced full-back Young has demonstrated he’s prone to a mistake or two during the recent campaign - notably picking up a red card away at Anfield - with the club still needing to strengthen the right-back area despite the array of different options.

The club have been targeting reinforcements in the defensive department, including one talent, with Sean Dyche’s side even placing a bid for his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Everton make bid to sign £10m defensive talent

According to TuttomercadoWEB, Everton have submitted a bid to sign Hellas Verona talent Jackson Tchatchoua this summer.

The 22-year-old, who only joined the Italian side on a permanent basis this summer, has been subject to huge interest this summer, with French side Rennes also wanting to complete a deal for his services.

The report states that the Toffees placed a bid totalling £8.4m, but Verona are demanding a £10m package to part ways with the full-back who would be a phenomenal addition to Dyche’s side.

With Everton unable to find a settled right-back in recent times, Tchatchoua could easily fill the void, with the Cameroonian registering a tally of 26 league appearances last campaign - with only Young featuring in more during the 2023/24 season.

His potential arrival on Merseyside this summer could also allow one other player to thrive at Goodison, should he follow the full-back in a move to the club this summer.

Why Tchatchoua would allow Gnonto to thrive at Everton

Wilfried Gnonto is a talent who has constantly been linked with Everton ever since Leeds United suffered relegation back to the Championship back in 2022/23.

The Italian undeniably has a lot of talents that could improve Dyche’s forward line, but it’s unknown which flank he would be utilised on at Goodison.

Should he feature on the right, he could form a brilliant partnership with Tchatchoua, with the full-back producing figures that would bolster Everton’s defence, but also aid Gnonto should he move to Merseyside.

The Cameroonian has been brilliant defensively, winning an average of two tackles per 90, whilst also completing 1.2 interceptions - showcasing that he’s more than capable of slotting into Dyche’s defensive system.

Jackson Tchatchoua's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 26 Assists 2 Passes completed 42 Progressive passes 2.8 Progressive carries 1.8 Tackles won 2 Interceptions 1.2 Stats via FBref

However, it’s his attacking capabilities that could allow the 22-year-old to form a great partnership with Gnonto, completing an average of 42 passes per 90, with 2.8 of those being progressive, demonstrating his intent to play the ball forward where possible.

He’s also averaged 1.8 progressive carries, enjoying running with the ball at his feet, undoubtedly a feature of his play that was key during his previous stint as a winger, which shows that he can carry and progress the ball into dangerous positions for the Italian forward.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

All things considered, Tchatchoua would be a great addition to Dyche’s side, with the club potentially signing an excellent talent for a bargain price.

He has the potential to improve further whilst also cementing his place at right-back and, if he reaches the levels expected of him, making the club a tidy profit down the line to boost their PSR battle.