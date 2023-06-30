Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Swansea City forward Joel Piroe in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Who is Swansea star Joel Piroe?

The 23-year-old joined the Welsh side from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021 and has become a key player in that time, catching the eye with his performances in attack.

Last season, the £10,000-a-week-earning Piroe scored 19 goals in 43 appearances in the Championship, arguably standing out as one of the best attacking players in the division. The previous year, he netted 22 times in the competition, in what has been a hugely impressive two-year spell in Wales.

The Dutchman's displays clearly aren't going unnoticed, and with his current Swans deal expiring in the summer of 2024, it could be that they realise now is the best, and last, opportunity to receive a hefty amount of money for his services.

Everton are clearly on the lookout for more attacking quality ahead of the new Premier League season in August, and it looks as though they are in the conversation when it comes to Piroe's future.

Are Everton eyeing Piroe move this summer?

According to Wales Online, the Blues have shown an interest in snapping up the Swansea hero this summer, although they aren't alone in eyeing up a move:

"Leicester are likely to submit a bid over the coming days, although they aren't the only ones showing an interest. "WalesOnline understands an unnamed Serie A side is also in the running, while Russell Martin's Southampton have also shown interest, although the ongoing tension between the two clubs may well complicate the prospect of a move to St Mary's. "Premier League duo Everton and Nottingham Forest have also made tentative enquiries, but are yet to firm up any interest with a serious approach."

Piroe could be a really exciting signing by Everton, and while their interest doesn't necessarily seem hugely strong, it is encouraging that they are in the mix.

Granted, the step up to the Premier League from the Championship can be great, but he has shown such consistency since joining the Swans and he is a player who is only likely to get better.

Piroe has been lauded as an "excellent athlete" by former manager Russell Martin in the past, and a record of eight goals in just 13 caps for the Netherlands' Under-19s in the past further outlines his pedigree.