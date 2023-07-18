Everton are believed to be interested in signing Union SG forward Victor Boniface this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Who is Victor Boniface?

The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade in Belgium, having arrived at current club Union SG from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt last year. He enjoyed an impressive season for his new team, scoring six goals in just nine starts in the Europa League, as well as chipping in with one assist for good measure.

Boniface signed a four-year deal keeping him at Union until the summer of 2026, so if anyone wants to try and sign him in the current transfer window, he is unlikely to be available on the cheap, especially considering he is an important player who his club surely don't want to lose any time soon.

Everton are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer though, with the Blues having constant issues in the final third last season, so nearly leading to them heading from the Premier League to the Championship.

Dominic Calvert-Lewis suffered from ongoing injury problems, limiting him to just 15 league starts in total, while Neal Maupay has been a really poor signing from Brighton, with the Frenchman netting just once in 27 league outings and rarely looking up to the standards required.

It looks as though Everton have found a potential additon to bring to the club this summer, according to a new update that has emerged.

Could Everton sign Victor Boniface?

According to Nigerian outlet Football Rover, Everton are eyeing a summer move for Boniface, seeing him as a strong option to come in and bolster Sean Dyche's squad:

"In a quest to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season, Everton Football Club has set its sights on the talented Nigerian Star, Victor Boniface.

The report continues: "As interest from prominent Ligue 1 and Bundesliga clubs simmers, Everton has emerged as a strong contender in the race to secure Boniface’s services."

Boniface may not necessarily be a household name yet, but he is a young footballer with so much potentially, so it is exciting to see him being linked with a move to Everton. Dyche is a manager who likes to have plenty of experienced heads in his squad, but the need for young legs to arrive at Goodison Park this summer is also plain to see, in order to freshen things up at the club.

A tally of 17 goals and 12 assists in 51 matches for Union is a strong return for Boniface, and he should only thrive from playing alongside superior footballers at Everton, getting on the end of crosses from the likes of Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him for being "on fire" last season, likening his form to that of many other Nigerian attackers, including Napoli star Victor Osimhen, and he could be a great long-term addition to the Blues' squad, developing into even more of a top-quality striker under the guidance of Dyche at Goodison.