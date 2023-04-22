Everton have made an approach to the entourage of UD Almeria striker El Bilal Toure regarding a move to Goodison Park, according to reports.

What's the latest on El Bilal Toure's future?

Toffees forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly being monitored by Arsenal ahead of the summer and Neal Maupay is also on the wishlist on Salernitana, so with Ellis Simms the only other option for Sean Dyche, should one or both of the duo depart, senior reinforcements will be required.

The Mali international only joined the La Liga outfit back in September 2022 but has become a standout star during his 20 appearances to date, emerging as Rubi’s top-performing offensive player, and this form hasn’t gone unnoticed by the board on Merseyside.

At the Power Horse Stadium, the 21-year-old’s deal isn’t set to expire for another five years so naturally a move would have proved difficult to complete, but there is a way that he could leave before that time.

According to GOAL in Spain (via Sport Witness), Everton and Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers are both “chasing” El Bilal Toure ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Goodison Park outfit and the Old Gold are showing a “strong interest” in securing his services and are “on the hunt” for him at the end of the season. The Toffees have “already contacted” the attacker’s camp in “recent days” to discover what a deal would look like in the summer as a result of his current terms including a €40m (£35m) release clause.

Should Everton splash the cash on El Bilal Toure?

El Bilal Toure is still only in his debut season at Almeria and is at quite a relatively young age, but considering the positive instant impact he’s made, Everton should definitely cash out because he would be an extremely exciting signing for the future of the club.

The Adjame native, who has the ability to play with both feet, has scored six goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances since joining whilst receiving two man-of-the-match awards during that time, so is clearly recognised for his individual importance.

Standing at 6 foot, El Bilal Toure is also the ideal target man up top where he’s currently averaging 2.2 aerial wins per game so holds a strong physical presence, and with all these combined qualities having seen him lauded a “major talent” by journalist Graeme Bailey, he would be the perfect fit for Dyche on Merseyside.