Everton are keen on Almeria striker El Bilal Toure and he is a player that has been 'tracked for a while' at Goodison Park, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Is El Bilal Toure moving to Everton or Atalanta?

There's a lot of conflicting information surrounding Toure as his future at Almeria remains uncertain. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano issued an update earlier this week involving his potential next move, stating on Twitter X: "Atalanta are closing El Bilal Touré deal — to be signed on Tuesday… here we go soon. More details after late night bid. €28m fixed fee, €3m add ons. 15% sell-on clause to Almería. 15% sell-on clause to Almería. Medical this week. Medical this week."

Nevertheless, journalist Alan Myers has claims that lead to a different conclusion, as he also said on Twitter X: "Everton remain in negotiations with Almeria for El Bilal Toure' despite reports suggesting the player had already decided to join Atalanta The 21-year-old Mali striker is set to decide his future in the coming days with Everton having agreed a deal with Almeria, EFC still in it."

L'Equipe report that Almeria have started negotiations with Lorient for striker Ibrahima Kone, who would act as a replacement for Toure as he gears up to leave the Power Horse Stadium.

Blackburn Rovers will provide competition in the hunt to sign Kone, who will cost in the region of €7-8 million to land from the Ligue 1 outfit.

As per Capology, Toure earns €11,154 (£9,648) per week on a contract at Almeria that runs until June 2028. At the same time, he has a release clause worth €40 million (£34.4 million).

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor expects to see 'movement' on Toure's future 'in the coming days' in the midst of interest from Everton and Atalanta.

Taylor stated: "Yeah I think we're likely to see that ramp up this week. I think talks were advanced from what I understand and we could see movement in the coming days.

“He's a player that's been tracked for a while by Everton. The links with him started sort of months ago."

What now for Everton?

Everton boss Sean Dyche will be looking to perform some smart deals in the transfer market following the additions of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma to his squad, as per Transfermarkt.

FootballTransfers claim that if a deal for Toure goes off the rails, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is a potential alternative that could be targeted at Goodison Park.

Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto is another player being tracked by Everton and it is believed that they are frontrunners to acquire the Italy international, as per Football Insider.

Southampton striker Che Adams has also garnered attention from Everton alongside Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and overseas clubs, according to The Daily Mail.