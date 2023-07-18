Everton have 'already come up with quite a good package' in their efforts to sign Almeria forward El Bilal Toure and won't stretch too much further to try and land the Mali international, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is El Bilal Toure set to join Everton?

According to Spanish outlet IDEAL via Goodison News, Almeria expect Toure to leave in the coming days amid competition from Everton and Atalanta for the 21-year-old striker.

The report claims that Atalanta have offered £18.3 million to try and sign Toure; however, Everton have put forward a bid worth £25.7 million, representing a club-record sale for the La Liga outfit at that price.

As per The Daily Mail, they claim that Everton have actually offered a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Toure with a permanent fee that will be paid over four instalments.

Sean Dyche is keen to add to his forward line due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury problems and lack of viable alternatives in attack, with Neal Maupay deemed to be not good enough to be a major player at Goodison Park after a dismal debut campaign at Everton.

Toure showed some promising signs for Almeria last term and managed to notch seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Providing a clear goal threat over the course of the season, Toure, who has been called an "awkward" player, took on around 1.4 shots per game in the Spanish top flight, according to WhoScored.

Everton have confirmed one piece of transfer business this window, capturing free agent Ashley Young upon the expiration of his contract at Aston Villa, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown doesn't expect Everton to push too much harder to land Toure and has indicated that Atalanta may be the frontrunner to sign the Adjame-born striker.

Brown stated: "There are other clubs interested. I'm hearing that Atalanta are possibly ahead of Everton in the hunt at the moment, so we shall see.

"I don't really think, unless there is another sale, that Everton can throw a lot more money at that. They've already come up with quite a good package for someone who is unproven in the Premier League.

"So, I don't think they'd be willing to go much further than they already have."

Do Everton have alternative targets to boost their options in attack?

Everton boss Dyche does look likely to add to his offensive options this summer as he tries to ensure his side won't be involved in a relegation scrap for the third successive season.

According to 90min, the Toffees are keen to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto; however, they have seen a £15 million bid for the Italy international rebuffed by his current employers.

Free agent Moussa Dembele and Leicester City veteran Jamie Vardy are two alternative targets earmarked to strengthen Dyche's forward line, as per FootballTransfers.

Manchester United out-of-favour winger Anthony Elanga is of interest to the Blues and is available for transfer for a fee of between £15-20 million. At the same time, Nottingham Forest and clubs in Germany are also monitoring his situation at Old Trafford, as per BBC Sport.