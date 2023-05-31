Everton have been linked to a La Liga star ahead of the summer transfer window, as the club look for reinforcements after sealing Premier League survival.

Sean Dyche’s side grasped safety on the final day of action with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison, however, the work is far from over after a dreary season for the club.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the Toffees have been linked with a number of players, including a 21-year-old danger man.

What’s the latest on El Bilal Toure to Everton?

As reported by Mail Sport, Everton have stepped up their interest in Almeria forward El Bilal Toure.

The 21-year-old is believed to be valued at £25m by his club, and is reportedly being eyed by the Toffees who intend to replace the expected departure of Neal Maupay.

What could El Bilal Toure bring to Everton?

Lauded as being a “technician” by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango, the Mali international has a range of attributes that are essential to what Dyche requires in his attack at Goodison.

Playing as both a striker and right-winger, the dynamic attacker has scored six goals and assisted two in 20 appearances in La Liga this season - as per Sofascore.

At just 21-years-old, the forward has made a huge impact on his side in his first season in Spain, after signing from Stade Reims last summer.

After establishing himself in less than a year, it’s clear to see why Everton are interested in the youngster, who could offer a lot to Dyche’s set-up, and in particular Demarai Gray.

Gray has been a shining light for Everton on a number of occasions since signing from Leicester City, however, his strong performances are few and far between in Merseyside, with BBC’s Garth Crooks branding the forward as “infrequent”.

In signing a similar player to the Englishman in Toure, Dyche could encourage competition between the two, and also be provided with the option to mix-and-match their positions between leading the line and the flank.

Praised by Dyche earlier this season for delivering a “good performance” when playing the central striker role, the 26-year-old has the ability to play as a forward, identical to the strengths of Toure.

Therefore. the Everton boss could unlock the best from Gray by giving him the opportunity to play alongside a player similar to him in the Almeria forward.

The 21-year-old betters the English winger in front of goal as shown by FBref, with the Mali international averaging 0.42 non-penalty goals per 90 to Gray’s poor 0.07 per 90.

Despite Toure offering far more threat in putting the ball in the net, the Englishman comes out on top in terms of carrying the ball, averaging 3.37 progressive carries to the La Liga ace’s 1.27 per 90.

Although similar positionally, the duo have opposing strengths, something that could create a strong pairing in attack, or alternatively an enticing competition to improve individual performance in the fight for a starting spot.