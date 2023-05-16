Everton are considering submitting an official offer to bring UD Almeria striker El Bilal Toure to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Toure to Goodison Park?

The Mali international only arrived at the Power Horse Stadium last summer, but during his 20 appearances in his debut season in La Liga, has rapidly become Rubi's best-performing offensive player, so despite his contract not running out until 2028, has caught the eye of Farhad Moshiri and Sean Dyche on Merseyside, but not for the first time.

Back in April, GOAL in Spain reported that the Toffees had made contact with the 21-year-old's representatives to discover what it would take to complete a deal during the upcoming window, and they must have liked the information that they discovered because they are now seriously contemplating testing the waters by tabling a financial bid.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are "looking" at making an offer for Toure as they hope to "strengthen" their attacking ranks ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Goodison Park outfit's search for a new striker has "led them" to the £5k-per-week ace, who is also attracting "interest" from Thomas Frank's Brentford.

The Toffees target's price tag is at this stage unknown, but whether they do or don't follow through with their pursuit is likely to "depend" on their league status at the end of the current campaign.

Should Everton sign Toure?

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has once again been severely hampered by injuries this season, and with Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms having not lived up to expectations either, Dyche will need final third reinforcements and Toure could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

Almeria's talisman, who has the ability to play equally with both feet, has eight goal contributions (six goals and two assists) in 19 La Liga outings this season, form which has seen him receive two man-of-the-match awards and previously be lauded a “major talent” by journalist Graeme Bailey.

Standing at 6 foot, the centre-forward isn’t the tallest of players but still makes a great target man as he’s currently averaging 2.2 aerial wins per league game, so is likely to be a strong physical presence when it comes to getting on the end of long balls and set pieces.

Finally, Toure has the versatility to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks and even in attacking midfield alongside his natural position up top so he would provide the boss with great cover across the pitch should he ever need it, making him an ideal candidate to put pen to paper on Merseyside.