Everton are reportedly interested in Midtjylland centre-midfielder Emiliano Martinez, with Sean Dyche looking to improve his squad ahead of the looming 23/24 Premier League season.

The former Burnley boss has already signed Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma - with a £13m fee agreed for Sporting Lisbon's 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti - and now looks eager to target the midfield.

What's the latest on Emiliano Martinez to Everton?

According to a report from Danish outlet Tipsbladet earlier this week, Everton are interested in Martinez after the 23-year-old's stellar showings with Midtjylland, though it will take roughly £9m for his outfit to grant a departure.

West Ham United are also credited with an interest, though with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that the Hammers hope to close a deal for Edson Alvarez next week, the Toffees could have a clean shot at securing Martinez's signature.

Who is Emiliano Martinez?

Hailed for his "huge" physique by Nacional midfielder Joaquin Trasante, Martinez has been making waves in Denmark after leaving South America in search of a career at the very top of the global game.

The robust midfielder made 33 appearances for Midtjylland last term, scoring one goal in the Europa League, and recorded an average Sofascore rating of 6.87 in the Danish Superliga, completing 85% of his passes, making 2.5 tackles per game and succeeding in 70% of his attempted dribbles.

From his exploits in the Europa League, Martinez has demonstrated his aptitude by recording some impressive metrics - as posted by FBref - ranking among the top 19% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons and the top 1% for tackles and blocks per 90.

It is important to note that these statistics are recorded solely through his performances on the continental stage - where he only made seven appearances - but nonetheless illustrate the calibre of player that Everton would be welcoming to the fold.

FBref lists Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as a comparable player to the £6k-per-week ace, and given that the Toffees' Merseyside rivals Liverpool are fervently pursuing a deal for the prodigious 19-year-old, who Saints value at £50m, if Dyche were to sign a player with the same level of robustness and tenacity, it could prove a shrewd move indeed.

Lavia has been described as “incredible” by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, and starred for Southampton as the nucleus of their midfield, impressing despite the south coast club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgian ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for blocks per 90, while Sofascore highlighted his energy for the St. Mary's Stadium side by completing 86% of his passes, making 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, succeeding with 68% of his dribbles.

There is certainly a similarity in style between the respective players, and given that Martinez's 2.5 tackles in the league last term were not bettered by any Everton midfielder in the Premier League, he could clearly make a marked improvement on Dyche's squad.

Everton must now act swiftly if they are to secure the Uruguayan's services, and while West Ham have ostensibly moved on to other targets, further suitors could yet make a move to rival the Goodison Park side's interest.