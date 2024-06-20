Everton have been heavily restricted as to what they can spend in recent transfer windows, following their recent financial situation which resulted in an eight-point deduction last season.

Sean Dyche’s side have desperately lacked investment, with the club needing to act in a sensible manner this window if they are to pull further clear of any looming relegation worries.

He brought in Udinese striker Beto for £30m last summer, but the 26-year-old only managed to score three times in the Premier League in a disappointing campaign for the Portuguese frontman.

It was certainly a bold move from the club to splash that amount of money on a new talisman given their PSR troubles and it appears to be a move that has backfired considering Beto failing to make the impact he would have envisaged.

However, despite his failings at Goodison Park, Dyche and Co are looking to recruit another high-profile talent who could form a partnership with one player currently on Merseyside.

Everton interested in signing Belgian talent

According to reports in Belgium, Everton are interested in signing Vfl Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx this summer.

The Belgian talent, who also has admirers from Napoli and Fiorentina, only has one year left on his current deal, with the Toffees looking to sign the 21-year-old for a cut price this summer.

Vranckx made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, as Wolfsburg registered a 12th-placed finish under boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Whilst there’s no rumoured fee for any potential deal for the youngster, he’s valued at £13m by CIES Football Observatory, with Dyche’s side getting a potential bargain should they sign him for another around that price mark.

Why Vranckx would be the perfect partner for Onana

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been a crucial player on Merseyside in recent years, featuring 72 times for the club since his £33m move back in the summer of 2022.

His subsequent form under Dyche has seen constant rumours of a £60m move away from Goodison, with Arsenal one of the sides queuing up for his signature during the transfer window.

However, it’s not impossible that the Belgian stays at the club beyond the transfer window, with the youngster able to form a deadly midfield partnership with his compatriot next campaign.

The Wolfsburg “wonderkid”, as described by one source on social media, has produced some excellent stats this season, allowing Dyche to operate with a ball-winner and ball-player in the centre of midfield.

Vranckx achieved an 85% pass completion rate, with an average of 3.8 progressive passes per 90 - allowing for more of an attacking option alongside Onana in the heart of the Toffees side.

Aster Vranckx's stats in the Bundesliga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 24 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes per 90 3.8 Successful take-ons per 90 1.3 Tackles per 90 2.5 Interceptions per 90 1.1 Stats via FBref

However, he’s also excelled defensively, winning an average of 2.5 tackles per 90, whilst making 1.1 interceptions per game - evidence he can still fit into the Everton manager’s philosophy of being solid defensively before transitioning into attacking areas.

Although they may be faced with some financial troubles once more this season, the signing of Vranckx would be phenomenal business, with the youngster able to transform Dyche’s side and push them towards a mid-table finish.

His contract situation could allow the Toffees to strike a cut-price deal but the club must act quickly if they are to win the race for his services.