With the new Premier League season only a month or so away, Everton are tirelessly trying to make new additions to pull the club further clear of any potential relegation battle.

Sean Dyche conducted an excellent job last season, leading the Toffees to survival by 14 points despite receiving two separate points deductions for breaching PSR - totalling a combined eight points.

Everton’s financial situation has been widely reported, but it’s not stopping Dyche and the hierarchy from further bolstering his squad, with Jack Harrison and Tim Iroegbunam already through the doors at Goodison Park.

However, the club may yet still have to offload a couple of first-team members to further improve their off-the-field situation, with Amadou Onana one of the most likely to depart from Merseyside given his huge market value of £42m as per Transfermarkt.

It would be a huge loss for the Toffees, but the club are already targeting suitable replacements for the Belgian, with Dyche’s side already in talks with one club over a deal for a talented midfielder.

Everton interested in signing £30m talent

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton are one of several Premier League clubs to have have held talks with Celtic over the signing of midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer.

Fulham, West Ham United, Brentford and Southampton have also held talks with the Scottish club over a move for the Denmark international, with Brendan Rodgers’ side demanding a fee of £30m for his services.

The interest in his signature is hardly a surprise given his form north of the border last season, with O’Riley scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists in his 37 Scottish Premiership outings - figures that earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Whilst the Toffees may face tough competition for his signature, he would massively improve Dyche’s midfield, proving to be an excellent replacement for Onana should he depart the club during the off-season.

Why O’Riley would be the perfect replacement for Onana

Whilst Onana impressed at Goodison last season, the potential addition of O’Riley could transform Dyche’s midfield, giving the Everton boss a new option and potentially solving the club’s current goalscoring issues.

The 23-year-old Dane registered a total of 31 goal contributions in his 37 league matches, a tally that Onana simply couldn’t get anywhere near, with the Belgian more focused on the defensive side of the game rather than attacking.

However, despite Onana’s defensive nature, he couldn’t match O’Riley’s tallies for various defensive attributes, with the “phenomenal” Celtic talent, as dubbed by current boss Rodgers, averaging more interceptions and blocks per 90 last season.

He also excelled with the ball at his feet, averaging more progressive passes and progressive carries than the current Everton star, with O’Riley the perfect box-to-box option for the Toffees.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

How O'Riley & Onana compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics O'Riley Onana Games played 37 30 Goals & assists 31 2 Progressive passes 4.8 4.6 Progressive carries 1.5 0.9 Interceptions 1.3 0.9 Blocks 1.5 1.1 Stats via FBref

No Everton fan would want the club to part ways with Onana this summer, but if a huge offer came in, the club simply couldn’t refuse, with any funds crucial in their battle against PSR.

Whilst O’Riley himself would cost the club a pretty penny, he has all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League, potentially allowing Dyche to forget about the Belgian and transform his side into a more possession-based and attacking side.