After what has been a phenomenal few weeks for Everton, it is no surprise to see multiple of their key assets linked with moves away from Goodison Park this summer.

Sean Dyche's side secured survival against all the odds following their eight-point deduction this season, after three successive wins against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford.

The Toffees would currently be sat in 13th position had they avoided any PSR breaches, with the club pushing closer to a mid-table finish after a couple of years of final-day survival successes.

However, Dyche's side aren't out of financial trouble yet, with the Toffees at risk of further punishment next season if they don't raise further funds during the transfer window.

Jarrad Branthwaite is likely to depart Merseyside over the off-season, with the young defender constantly linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

The 21-year-old would be a huge miss for Dyche's side, but they have been linked with another promising talent who could potentially fill the boots of Branthwaite at Goodison.

Everton enter the race to sign Premier League youngster

According to journalist Steve Kay via Football Transfers, Everton have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Luton Town centre-back Teden Mengi this summer.

The 22-year-old only joined the Hatters last summer, with Rob Edwards looking to bolster his side as they contested in the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Mengi, a product of the Manchester United academy, has excelled with regular game time at Kenilworth Road this season, featuring in 28 matches in the league - his highest tally during his relatively short career so far.

Despite his consistent appearances, it might be in vain, with Luton edging closer to an immediate return to the Championship, sitting three points behind Forest with just games remaining in 2023/24.

Should the Hatters be condemned to England's second tier next season, it's likely Mengi will depart for a cut-price, with Everton needing to be all over the deal with the youngster producing some impressive numbers this campaign.

Why Mengi would be the perfect Branthwaite replacement

Mengi, in what is his first full season of Premier League football, has excelled at Kenilworth Road, proving to be a shining light in the club's historic season.

The "dominant" 22-year-old, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has averaged 2.1 interceptions and 1.5 blocks per 90 this campaign - tallies that are both better than current Toffees centre-back Branthwaite.

He's also managed to register a tally of 5.2 clearances per 90, with Branthwaite only able to muster 4.7 despite his excellent season at Goodison.

The pair cancel each other out with tackles per 90, both averaging 1.9, but Dyche's defender does manage to come out on top for aerials won, with Mengi unable to match Branthwaite's tally of 2.8.

Mengi v Branthwaite in the PL 23/24 Statistics Mengi Branthwaite Tackles 1.9 1.9 Interceptions 2.1 1.5 Blocks 1.5 1.4 Clearances 5.2 4.7 Aerials won 2.2 2.8 Stats via FBref

All things considered, the duo aren't far apart on their stats in the Premier League this season, with Mengi's solid from certainly going under the radar.

With the Everton centre-back being linked with a £60-70m move to Old Trafford, the Toffees will seemingly have ample funds available to sign a suitable replacement.

Should Luton drop back down to the Championship, Mengi will undoubtedly depart the club, especially given his recent figures. That being said, Dyche's side should push hard to sign the youngster, with the defender having the potential to be a key player for many years to come on Merseyside.