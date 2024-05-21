After a brilliant end to the campaign that saw Everton pick up four wins in their last six Premier League matches, the club are about to enter a crucial period that could define their standing next season.

Despite the excellent form under Sean Dyche, the Toffees will have to allow multiple key players to leave Goodison Park in order to prevent a further breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Amadou Onana is one player who could leave, with the Belgian midfielder subject to constant interest from the likes of fellow top-flight side West Ham United, following his £33m move back in the summer of 2022.

One squad member Dyche simply can’t afford to lose is centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Toffees, featuring in 35 of the 38 league matches in 2023/24.

His good form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Manchester United heavily linked with a move to sign the 21-year-old, who could be set to feature at the Euros for his country this summer.

However, should every Everton fan's biggest worry come to fruition, the club have already identified a replacement for the youngster ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

Everton interested in former PL star to replace Branthwaite

According to CaughtOffside, Everton are eyeing Galatasaray centre-back Davinson Sanchez as a potential replacement for Branthwaite, should the defender depart Merseyside in the summer, with West Ham United also keen on the 27-year-old.

The former Colombian international enjoyed a six-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur, making over 200 appearances for the club, before departing the north London side for Turkey last summer.

Many Toffees may remember Sanchez for his mistakes during his time in the Premier League - having even been booed off by his own support at one stage at home to Bournemouth - but his stint in the Turkish Süper Lig has reignited his career, with the defender looking like the player whom Spurs forked out £42m for back in 2017.

The report goes on to state while there are no bids on the table for Branthwaite and Sanchez from the respective parties, the club are merely looking at potential alternatives should the Englishman leave, with Sanchez the club’s main target as it stands.

The former Ajax ace has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Gala, with the defender potentially a shrewd pickup with his experience in England’s top flight vital as the club look to build on this season’s 15th-placed finish.

Why Sanchez would be the perfect Branthwaite successor

On the face of the rumour, it may seem a disappointing replacement should the talented defender depart Goodison, but when delving into the stats, the former Spurs player is the perfect player to take Dyche’s side to the next level.

The "dominant" defender, as described by former boss José Mourinho, has matched and surpassed Branthwaite in multiple key defensive areas, but also blown him out of the water in possession - with Sanchez’s ball-playing ability up there with the best in Europe.

Sanchez vs Branthwaite in 2023/24 Statistics Sanchez Branthwaite Blocks 1.9 1.5 Interceptions 1.4 1.4 Progressive passes 4.5 2.1 Progressive carries 1.3 0.06 Passes per game 62 40 Stats via FBref

He’s managed to put himself within the top 10% in Europe for progressive carries this season, with his ability to drive forward with the ball allowing the Toffees to move away from their current low-block system.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Dyche’s side have only averaged 40.5% possession - the third-lowest in the Premier League - with the club potentially able to transform into a more expansive possession-based style with Sanchez's arrival.

He certainly wouldn't be most fans' first choice this summer, but given his time at Galatasaray since his move last summer, it certainly would be a quality addition for the club, and one that can take Everton further clear of the drop in 2024/25.