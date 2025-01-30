Everton are eyeing a late move for an "unbelievable" striker following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's latest injury setback, according to reliable reporter Ben Jacobs.

Calvert-Lewin sidelined with injury

David Moyes has been left concerned by the injury sustained by Calvert-Lewin in his side's 1-0 Premier League victory away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old has an undesirable injury record, and his latest setback could keep him on the treatment table until the end of February, meaning a new striker may need to be brought in before the deadline.

There is also doubt about the Englishman's long-term future at Goodison Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and with rumours swirling about Beto also departing, Moyes definitely needs to strengthen at striker.

Jacobs has now dropped an update on a forward the Toffees could target before deadline day, revealing they are considering a "late-window" loan for Evan Ferguson, who is now increasingly likely to depart the American Express Stadium.

West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal are also interested in Ferguson, and Brighton are now willing to sanction his departure, changing their stance after previously being unwilling to let him leave.

David Ornstein has reported Everton are keen on a striker, with Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja sidelined, but while the Brighton forward is likely to remain in the Premier League, the Merseyside club are not among the favourites for his signature.

Ferguson tipped for future success

Although this season hasn't been the breakout campaign the Irishman would have been hoping for, he is still very young at 20-years-old, and he has previously been tipped for success by former Brighton staff members.

The young forward has largely been limited to minutes as a substitute this term, but he has previously demonstrated a keen eye for goal in the Premier League, picking up six goals in each of the last two seasons.

Ferguson, who may be valued at £45m by the Seagulls, is not yet the finished article, but it may be worth taking a punt on him this winter, especially considering Everton are short on options.

A loan move could also suit the Toffees this winter, given their need to comply with financial rules, before re-assessing their options to replace Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season, should he be unwilling to sign a new contract.