With the summer window just around the corner, Sean Dyche potentially faces his toughest task as Everton manager, with the next couple of months playing a huge part in the club’s ever-present Premier League status.

Outgoings are needed if the Toffees are to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules ahead of the June 30th deadline, which could result in yet another points deduction should they be in breach of the losses permitted.

Jarrad Branthwaite is undoubtedly the most likely player to depart Goodison Park, unsurprising given his form for the Toffees that saw him claim the club’s Young Player of the Season award for the 2023/24 campaign.

Amadou Onana is another player who has been linked with a move away from Merseyside, with Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham United side previously touted with a move for the Belgian international midfielder.

With the prospect of any potential outgoings from Goodison this summer, Dyche will have the job of piecing together a squad capable of securing top-flight safety once again, but on a limited budget to prevent further punishments.

His side have already been credited with an interest in one player, who’s previously showcased his talents but has struggled for any form over the last 12 months.

Everton interested in signing one-time £45m talent

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 28-year-old joined Pep Guardiola’s side for £45m during the summer of 2022, but his stock has fallen rapidly in recent months, following a disappointing loan spell at the London Stadium that saw him feature just eight times for the Hammers, which also included a red card against Nottingham Forest.

Kalvin Phillips' stats at West Ham in PL 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 307 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 1 Average rating 6.10 Stats via FotMob

He may not appear to be the player he was upon his move to the Etihad, but one thing is for sure, and that is that he’s desperately lacking confidence, with Dyche potentially one of the best managers to rediscover his previous form.

The Yorkshire-born talent has failed to be named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the upcoming European Championships, with Phillips able to have the whole summer to reset before any potential move to Goodison.

Should he make the move, he would follow in the footsteps of one player who thrived during his time on Merseyside after a disappointing spell elsewhere in the Premier League.

Why Phillips could be Everton’s next Gareth Barry

Back in 2013, Everton signed midfielder Gareth Barry on loan from Manchester City, after the experienced midfielder fell down the pecking order following the heavy investment at the Etihad.

He eventually joined the Toffees on a permanent basis the following campaign, going on to make 118 appearances for the club - cementing himself as a fan-favourite amongst the fanbase, while being hailed as "one of the best English players ever" by then-boss, Roberto Martinez.

That praise was also backed up by Martinez's assistant, Graeme Jones, who said of the midfielder: “Gareth Barry was our most important piece of business. He was the brain of the team".

11 years later, the club are presented with the same opportunity for Phillips, with Dyche’s side needing to take a gamble on a player who has previously showcased his talents in the Premier League.

The “absolute beast”, as described by former footballer Nigel De Jong, would hugely benefit from the loyal support from the Everton faithful and consistent game time under Dyche - potentially allowing him to return to his previous performance levels as demonstrated by Idrissa Gueye this season, with the midfielder posting his best ever goalscoring campaign.

It’s understandable that some supporters may be against the signing of the 28-year-old, but given their current financial situation, it could prove to be a shrewd move to sign a player of his calibre.

An England international, like Barry, he’s won 31 caps for his nation over the last four years and had multiple years playing in the top flight - providing valuable experience to a squad that could be faced with another relegation battle in 2024/25.

Phillips hasn’t turned into a bad player overnight, but he needs a fresh start to reignite his career, with Goodison potentially the perfect move for him to get back on the right track after a disappointing 12 months.