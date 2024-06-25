Everton Football Club once again survived relegation from the Premier League during the 2023/24 season. It was not an easy campaign for the Toffees, and there was a point where it seemed like they could be dragged into a relegation scrap. However, they managed to stay up in the end.

Sean Dyche’s side finished on 40 points in the end, the total many believe is the bare minimum needed to survive the drop. For Everton, it was a total that comfortably helped them stay in the top flight, finishing in 15th place, 16 points clear of relegated Luton Town in 18th, who got 26 points.

Incredibly, Everton could have finished higher potentially climbing as far up the table as 12th, had they not had eight points deducted due to breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Those were in chunks of six points and two points, although the former was originally a deduction of ten which was reduced on appeal.

With the club hoping to avoid another relegation scrap next season and climb further up the table, they will no doubt need to strengthen their squad to help their case. They have already completed a few deals, and are now linked with another exciting young talent to enhance their attacking quality.

Everton target Championship attacker

The player in question here is Leeds United and Italy international winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old starlet came close to a move to Goodison Park last summer, but a transfer fell through. However, he could be on his way to the club this summer instead.

At least, that is according to Football Insider. They claim that the Toffees are 'turning their attention' to signing the Italian forward, with the club 'readying an approach' for the youngster after Leeds’ failed promotion bid back to the top flight last season.

The player is believed to want the move, with the winger 'keen to move on' after his side’s 1-0 playoff final defeat against Southampton. Gnonto is not the only Leeds player set to leave this summer, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville also potentially on the way out.

A separate report in April of this year explains that Leeds value the youngster between £25m and £30m.

How Gnonto would compliment Iliman Ndiaye

Football scout Antonio Mango described Gnonto as an “absolute diamond” on X, and it is clear to see why. The 2023/24 season was an impressive campaign for the 20-year-old, who played 36 times in the Championship, chipping in with eight goals and two assists. That included a run of seven goals and assists in nine games between February and March.

The Italian is a very versatile player, able to lead the line and play on either flank. However, under Daniel Farke last season, he was predominantly a right-winger, and after Everton missed out on Yakubah Minteh, it seems like he could slot into the side out there for the Toffees.

Impressively, despite his age, Gnonto has already won 13 Italy caps, scoring once, against Germany. The fact he has already won that many caps shows how highly rated he is. However, he did not make Luciano Spalletti’s squad for Euro 2024.

Should Everton sign Gnonto, he could become the dream partner for another incoming Everton player. They have all but confirmed a deal for Olympique Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye, for a fee of just £16.9m.

The move for the former Sheffield United man has received the famous “here we go” from reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sadly, Ndiaye’s dream move to Marseille did not quite work out, and he scored just four times and registered five assists in 44 games for the club.

However, like Gnonto. his versatility was on show. Ndiaye played in several positions, including as a number nine and on both wings.

The pair could form an excellent duo, with Ndiaye leading the line as he did for Marseille, and Gnonto operating out wide on the right wing. The Italian is a short, quick player who is a wonderful dribbler, using his low centre of gravity to slalom between defenders. He also possesses a wonderful cross, which he likes to whip to the back post. He has had several comparisons to Premier League legend Raheem Sterling.

Ndiaye is a superb ball carrier, able to power past defenders with ease. He is a tricky customer in one-on-one situations, able to take the ball both ways. The 24-year-old also has good instinct in the penalty box and links up well in combination with players in and around him. He would make an effective second striker, able to crash the box and run past the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could be at centre-forward for the Toffees.

Gnonto and Ndiaye carrying numbers Stat (per 90) Gnonto Ndiaye Progressive carries 4.78 2.83 Carries into final third 2.23 1.78 Carries into penalty box 1.79 0.83 Take on success % 38.4% 55.7% Stats from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

With Gnonto playing on the right, looking to cut inside to drive at defenders, and Ndiaye in a more central role, it could be an ideal combination for Dyche. The two can link up with quick combination play, looking to get into the box quickly, or Ndiaye can get on the end of the Italian’s whipped crosses into the penalty area.

Gnonto also offers a profile that Everton do not really have in their squad; that is to say, a direct and tricky winger who will use raw pace to his advantage. Ndiaye would also offer a good alternative to Abdoulaye Doucoure, himself a great option as a second striker, although not as quick or as good of a ball carrier as the Senegal international.

If the Toffees manage to get the Gnonto deal over the line, for a rumoured fee of up to £30m, it would represent some excellent business. His unique profile and potential link-up with Ndiaye could be a huge benefit as they look to survive relegation again in 2024/25.