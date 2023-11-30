On the pitch, Everton have enjoyed a solid season so far under Sean Dyche with results enough to leave them in mid-table and away from the relegation zone. Consequences of actions off the pitch have dragged them back into the bottom three, however, and five points adrift of Premier League safety after their point deduction for breaching financial fair play rules.

Dyche and everyone involved at Goodison Park may be incredibly frustrated after the form they found themselves in. Nonetheless, the Toffees have been forced to save themselves once again and after transfers put them in this mess, Everton could look to the winter window and one particular target to get them out of it.

Everton transfer news

Welcoming the likes of Ashley Young, Arnuat Danjuma and Jack Harrison during the summer transfer window, Everton's reinforcements were beginning to pay dividends. And if it wasn't for their point deduction, the Toffees would be sitting on 14 points right now, five points clear of the dropzone and sitting comfortably in 15th. Now, with a busy festive period of fixtures approaching, Everton must rally and ensure that the deduction doesn't result in a change of form on the pitch. To ensure that, the Toffees could reportedly turn to the January transfer window to welcome one particular player.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Everton are keeping tabs on Leander Dendoncker ahead of a potential January move. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has fallen out-of-favour under Unai Emery and the Villans are now reportedly willing to listen to offers for their midfielder. Dendoncker very nearly completed a move away from the Midlands in the summer, only for a proposed move to Fenerbahce to collapse on deadline day.

With Everton in the market for a defensive midfielder, they could turn to Dendoncker when the winter window opens.

"Brilliant" Dendoncker needs move

Dendoncker's stats at Aston Villa so far this season don't exactly paint a pretty picture. The Belgian is yet to start a Premier League game and has managed just seven minutes in England's top flight. His only two starts have come in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup, as Villa defeated Zrinjski Mosar 1-0 and, ironically, lost against Everton 2-1 to exit the League Cup in frustrating fashion.

Dendoncker could get the minutes that he needs at Everton, however. As things stand, Dyche has the likes of James Garner partnering Idrissa Gueye, opting to push Abdoulaye Doucoure further forward. In Dendoncker, the former Burnley boss could have an ideal and certainly more experienced partner for Gueye than Garner; a partner that could make the difference between survival and relegation.

Dendoncker's former teammate, Max Kilman, knows all about his quality despite his current role at Villa, telling The Express & Star via Molinuex News: “Leander’s performances always go under the radar. He does the job and gives you a good performance every time. I’m delighted for him to get his goal and glad that people realise how good he has played. He’s brilliant, nothing phases him. He knows his task and he doesn’t feel the pressure.”