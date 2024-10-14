Everton are thought to be "keeping tabs" on a Europa League defender with more clearances than Michael Keane and James Tarkowski this season, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton manager & transfer news

The international break may have taken centre stage over the past week or so, but rumours surrounding Sean Dyche's future as Blues manager are refusing to go away.

A recent claim has suggested that Dan Friedkin may now look to bring in former Everton boss David Moyes in an interim role until the end of the season, should Dyche be relieved of his duties. The plan could then be to bring in Jose Mourinho permanently next summer, snapping up the Portuguese icon from Fenerbahce.

When it comes to possible new signings at Goodison Park, VfB Stuttgart and DR Congo attacking ace Silas has been linked with a move to the Blues, potentially coming in their version of Liverpool star Luis Diaz, possessing real quality in wide areas.

Keeping hold of star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also of the utmost importance for Everton and the Merseysiders are reportedly pushing hard to retain his services, rather than lose him in the January transfer window or on a free next summer.

Everton "keeping tabs" on Europa League ace

According to a new report from The Mirror, Everton are among the clubs who are "keeping tabs" on FCSB centre-back Joyskim Dawa. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Leeds United and Fulham, however, so it won't be easy for the Blues to strike a deal for him.

It is claimed that his representatives "believe he is capable of playing at the top level and crucially, he would also be available for a bargain price as he has a release clause worth in the region of £4million written into his current contract", acting as a further reason to sign him.

At 28, Dawa is something of a late bloomer, in terms of coming to the public's attention more, but that's not to say that he couldn't be a great signing for Everton.

This season, he has averaged an incredible seven clearances per game in his two Europa League appearances for FCS, which is more than both Keane (5.8) and Tarkowski (5.1). Not only that, but he has also enjoyed a tally of 2.5 tackles and two interceptions per match, proving to be a vital performer at the heart of his team's defence.

Dawa is now an experienced head who shouldn't feel overawed by coming straight in as an important squad player for Everton, even if the step up to the Premier League is significant, and he has won nine caps for Cameroon, showing that he can also cut the mustard at international level.

With doubts persisting over the long-term future of Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton, and both Keane and Tarkowski now in their 30s, fresh blood is needed at centre-back and Dawa looks like a shrewd candidate to join Dyche's side, especially as he would only cost £4m.