Everton could make a deadline day move to sign a "brilliant" midfielder before the end of the transfer window, with other clubs keen on snapping him up.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have an agreement to sign Carlos Alcaraz, but he isn't the only player who could be coming in soon, with Sunderland teenager Tommy Watson also considered an option for David Moyes.

The 18-year-old has already scored twice in 13 appearances for the Black Cats, despite his tender years, with big things expected of him in the years to come, highlighting why Everton are keen on acquiring his signature.

The Blues are also reportedly looking to sign Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, as they aim to bring in attacking reinforcements, following a goal-shy season overall in the Premier League. The 27-year-old may want a new challenge, considering in-form Chris Wood is keeping him out of the team currently.

Meanwhile, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has been offered to Everton, due to their finances, but it doesn't look as though a transfer is going to materialise, with time now running out in the window.

Everton eye deadline day move to sign "brilliant" ace

According to journalist Alex Crook, relayed by Football League World, Everton could make a late deadline day move for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who is currently set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blues face plenty of competition for the signing of the 29-year-old, however, with Wolves and Brentford also looking to snap him up, strengthening their options in the middle of the park.

Brownhill may not necessarily be the most flamboyant of signings for Everton, being known for more as an industrious midfielder, but he could be a shrewd, experienced addition to Moyes' squad.

The Englishman has been a vital player for Burnley this season, scoring nine goals in the Championship, while Clarets manager Scott Parker has heaped praise on him, calling him an "exceptional footballer" and saying:

Josh Brownhill's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 28 Starts 27 Minutes played 2413 Goals 9 Assists 4 Tackles per game 1.6 Clearances per game 1.3 Key passes per game 1.1

"He’s a driving force in this team, he’s got brilliant box habits and he’s always in and around the right areas. He’s got huge quality and he’s now got nine for the season, so he’s been fundamental for us."

Improved squad depth is surely something that Moyes would like the idea for the second half of the season, in order to help stave off any threat of relegation, which is another reason why Brownhill would be such an astute addition. Not only that, but the Burnley ace has experience of the Premier League already, making 111 appearances in the competition, scoring and assisting six times apiece.

Should Everton fail to sign Brownhill, it certainly wouldn't be a disaster, but with Orel Mangala out with a long-term injury, a fresh face in midfield makes perfect sense for the Blues.