With Everton looking to stay within their financial means this summer, the Toffees have reportedly set their sights on a former Premier League full-back who is now a free agent.

Everton transfer news

Whilst John Textor could yet rescue the club following the collapse of 777 Partners' takeover, Everton look set to avoid an FFP risk this summer by spending wisely rather than excessively. Of course, if that takeover doesn't come, then those at Goodison Park could be left in a dire position and the futures of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, among others, may come into serious doubt.

The aforementioned duo have particularly attracted interest, with Real Madrid even mentioned when it comes to Branthwaite. The young defender was a standout under Sean Dyche last season, more than earning the reported interest in his signature, and could now have a vital decision to make in the coming months. But whilst concerns continue to mount regarding potential departures, the Toffees have commenced planning for fresh faces this summer.

Reports have already linked those at Goodison with the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid in a free deal upon the expiry of his Fulham contract, whilst a similar deal has hit the headlines more recently.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton are eyeing a deal to sign Max Lowe, who is set to leave Sheffield United as a free agent at the end of the month. Part of the same agency as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lowe has reportedly attracted the interest of one other unnamed Premier League club, as he takes an important step to remain in the top flight this summer.

The left-back certainly represents the type of deal that the Toffees could be looking for in the summer window, but it remains to be seen whether Lowe will set his own sights on Merseyside.

"Great" Lowe could replace Young

At 38 years old, it's very much possible that Ashley Young is heading into his final season as a player, meaning that Everton could be wise to land Lowe in an attempt to replace the veteran in the coming months. With Vitaliy Mykolenko also competing for a place, Dyche would suddenly have healthy competition down his left-hand side between two players who could both make a case to start.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Vitaliy Mykolenko Max Lowe Starts 28 4 Interceptions Per 90 1.31 0.89 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.51 0.89 Tackles Won Per 90 1.39 1.79 Ball Recoveries Per 90 5.18 1.25

Whilst Lowe's campaign was disrupted by injury last time out, he earned the praise of former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom when fully fit during the summer of 2022. Heckingbottom said via The Star, ironically speaking on exit rumours regarding Lowe at the time: "Lowey has been great. I have had conversations with him.

“It [transfer speculation] can get messy but the only player who generally suffers is the player. Football is simple. If you are playing well enough, someone will come and pay money for you. Someone can't tell you that you are the best player in the world and then offer peanuts for you, it doesn't add up."

Alas, two years later, no transfer fee is set to be involved to potentially hand Everton a bargain deal this summer.