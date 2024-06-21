Everton have been heavily restricted as to what they can spend in recent transfer windows, following their recent financial situation which resulted in an eight-point deduction last season.

Sean Dyche’s side have desperately lacked investment, with the club needing to act in a sensible manner this window if they are to pull further clear of any looming relegation worries.

However, they may be handed an opportunity to sign some new talents to improve the squad, but at a cost with multiple first-team players potentially heading for the exit.

Amadou Onana looks the most likely to depart Goodison Park during the off-season, with the Belgian youngster one of the club’s most profitable stars, valued at around £60m amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Should he depart, it would undoubtedly leave a huge gaping hole in Everton’s midfield, but it would be short-lived, with the Toffees eyeing one player who could allow Dyche to forget about the 21-year-old.

Everton interested in international star this summer

According to Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness, Everton are in the race to sign FC Metz’s Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara this summer.

The 20-year-old, who made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, also has admirers from Fulham and could make the move to the Premier League for a fee in the region of €10m (£8m).

The French side suffered relegation back to the French second tier, with the report claiming the Toffees could look to take advantage of the club’s decline to sign Camara for a cut-price during the off-season.

He’s produced some excellent stats in 2023/24 for Metz, Camara demonstrating talents that he is the perfect man to come in and replace Onana should he leave the club in the coming weeks.

Why Camara can allow Dyche to forget Onana

There’s no denying Onana has been an excellent servant for Everton since his £33m move to the club from Lille back in the summer of 2022.

He’s been a crucial cog in Dyche’s midfield, with his ball-winning abilities catching the eye, operating as the player tasked with breaking up the play in the middle of the park.

However, the Senegalese youngster, who’s been dubbed a “future icon” by talent scouts Jacek Kulig, has excelled despite his tender age, producing stats that are more impressive than the Belgian could manage.

Camara has averaged more combined goals and assists over the last 12 months, a tally that could potentially provide Dyche with an added goal threat, helping the Toffees improve their measly tally from the season just gone.

How Camara & Onana compare in 2023/24 Statistics Camara Onana Games 31 30 Goals & assists combined 5 2 Progressive carries 23 21 Tackles won 42 38 Interceptions 28 21 Blocks 21 20 Stats via FBref

Despite Onana’s excellent qualities out of possession, he’s been outperformed by the Metz star, who’s won four more tackles than the Belgian whilst also managing seven more interceptions across a similar number of matches.

Camara performs well above his age, showcasing his calmness and ability to have a huge impact on the game from midfield - a quality that will only improve as he develops further in his already exciting career.

Whilst losing Onana may be a huge blow for the club, they have been presented with a perfect opportunity to sign the perfect replacement for a fraction of the price - in a deal that would hugely boost their current PSR position.