Everton, despite their form, losing just twice in their last six Premier League game, sit just one point adrift of the relegation zone due to their 10-point deduction, having played one more game than 18th-placed Luton Town. The Toffees will hope that their form eventually steers them clear of the dropzone to ease any current fears once and for all.

What could help to secure their top-flight status is the January transfer window, which could see them land some new reinforcements for Sean Dyche, who has more than earned the backing of those at Goodison Park. Among those who could come in is a Premier League player who looks increasingly likely to leave his current club.

Everton transfer news

Dyche recently spoke about the potential of new arrivals at Everton in the January transfer window, saying: "The best position you can ever be in to get targets is having money. We can talk about it all we want; everyone is doing their homework, everyone has targets. At some point you need money. At this current time, we're sitting tight and seeing what can happen. We have a good squad when everyone is fit. The depth is in question because of injuries and the schedule. It has affected us."

If money is an obstacle, then the Toffees would be wise to look at some cut-price deals, which could see one particular player arrive. According to Claret and Hugh, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Ben Johnson, with the West Ham United man reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at the London club amid £60,000-per-week wage demands. With the right-back's current deal set to come to an end in the summer, the Hammers could be forced to cash in during the winter window, potentially allowing Everton to swoop in.

"Important" Johnson can add depth for Everton

As things stand, it is Nathan Patterson who occupies the right-back role at Everton, but depth is no bad thing. Without Patterson, the Toffees would have to turn to an ageing Ashley Young to fill in, which isn't exactly a long-term solution. Johnson, still only 23 years old, could therefore solve an Everton problem before it even reaches a point of crisis. A defender with experience in European football too, the West Ham man is exactly the type of player who could help take the Merseyside club back into the top half.

Johnson has earned plenty of praise during his time at West Ham, including from David Moyes in the early days. He said via Football London:

"It’s been very good, I’m really pleased for Ben. He’s a bit of utility player for us, he’s been here for a while. He’s a really important player for us. In the squad and the group he’s really important. Quite often we’ve brought him on and used him in different roles and he’s had a chance to have some games under his belt, he’s not let us down and scored a good goal in midweek.

“It’s good because it’s competition for Vladimir, and I’ve got Ryan Fredericks as well. I think at the moment Ben has done really, really well and stepped in at a period where we didn’t have either of the other two right backs available. He’s done as well as anybody.”