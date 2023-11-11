At the start of the season, Everton looked on a collision course for Premier League relegation. Defeats against the likes of Luton Town and Fulham left many in doubt of Sean Dyche's side's ability to avoid the drop. But the former Burnley man has since finally started turning things around at Goodison Park, picking up wins over West Ham United and Bournemouth, before holding Brighton & Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw.

Whilst the season is yet to even reach its second half too, the Toffees' form suggests that they are more than capable of avoiding the drop come the end of the campaign, which could leave them well placed to land an exciting midfield target.

Everton transfer news

As things get back on track on the pitch, Everton's issues have continued to build away from Goodison Park, with the Premier League's financial fair play investigation potentially resulting in a 12-point deduction or transfer sanctions. The consequences could deal those in Merseyside a major blow when it comes to keeping their top flight status intact and welcoming future reinforcements. Nonetheless, whilst they remain without a punishment, the Toffees have reportedly set their sights on a rising star from the Championship.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are interested in Archie Gray, who has impressed for Leeds United in England's second tier this season. Those at Goodison Park would, however, have to fight off the interest of the likes of Merseyside rivals Liverpool, who are reportedly lining up a bid for the teenager, as well as Crystal Palace, if they want to land Gray's signature next summer.

It also remains to be seen whether Everton have the financial capabilities to land the Leeds youngster, given the reported £40m-£50m price-tag placed on the midfielder by the Yorkshire club. The investment of 777 Partners could help but, at this stage, Everton are not in a position to compete with Liverpool's spending.

Everton interested in "incredible" Gray

At just 17-years-old, Gray has featured in all but one game for Leeds this season, as he continues to establish himself as the Yorkshire club's brightest spark for the future. Given his talent, the Whites will face some battle to keep hold of the teenager during the summer transfer window, especially considering the fact that Gray's stats have more than kept up with Everton's current options.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Archie Gray 13 39 21 James Garner 13 30 15 Idrissa Gueye 14 25 11

It's no surprise that the academy graduate has been at the centre of praise this season, including from Jermaine Beckford, who told Sky Sports via Leeds Live: "I thought he was incredible. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first-team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him. He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."