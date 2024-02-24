Whilst they await the verdict of an appeal over their Financial Fair Play charge and subsequent 10-point deduction, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, should the defender depart in a bid to raise cash this summer.

Everton transfer news

If Everton are hit with a second-point deduction to go hand-in-hand with their second FFP charge this season, then they may find themselves all but relegated to the Championship. And that could have dire consequences for Sean Dyche and his side, who would see several players decide to jump a sinking ship.

Among those who could leave is Branthwaite, who has enjoyed an impressive season so far at Goodison Park, emerging as a standout player. Those performances could come at a cost for Everton though, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and even Real Madrid now reportedly interested in securing the £75m-rated defender in the coming months.

The Toffees already face an uphill climb when it comes to keeping hold of Branthwaite, but relegation from the Premier League could leave them with no chance of avoiding his exit. With that said, those at Goodison Park are seemingly already preparing for the defender's exit, with a replacement lined up.

According to Football Transfers, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Daniel Ballard from Sunderland if they need to replace Branthwaite this summer. The Black Cats defender graduated from Arsenal's academy before finding his feet at The Stadium of Light. Now 24-years-old, the former Gunner could be on the move once more, with Sunderland setting a reported price tag of €23m (£20m), which would allow the Blues to have plenty leftover if it was a simple one in one out.

Whilst they may not need it, Ballard has plenty of Championship experience under his belt, which could prove to be a vital effort should Everton fail to avoid the drop this season. As things stand, Dyche's side sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with Luton Town.

"Warrior" Ballard can replicate Branthwaite success

The thought of an Everton side without Branthwaite at the heart of it seems a worrying one for Everton these days, to sum up the defender's impressive rise in the last year or so. But, if the 21-year-old does depart, then Ballard's stats prove that he'd be more than capable of stepping into Branthwaite's role with similar success.

Stats in domestic league 23/24 Daniel Ballard Jarrad Branthwaite Progressive Carries 20 0 Progressive Passes 85 38 Tackles Won 28 25 Interceptions 26 39 Blocks 41 27

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was well aware of Ballard's quality too, praising the defender at the start of the season: "I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club. He's a diamond of a lad.

"I'm not sure where his ceiling is but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line. And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him. He needed to be good last night against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really."