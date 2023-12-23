Everton are believed to be eyeing a loan move to sign a "fabulous" player Sean Dyche knows well from the past, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton's January business

The Blues have found form at an ideal time in the Premier League in recent weeks, winning four matches in succession and not even conceding a goal in that time. Some reinforcements in the January transfer window could be ideal, however, in order to ensure that they continue to pull away from the relegation zone.

A number of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park recently, with former Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye one player who has been backed to join Everton. He may only have joined Marseille earlier this year, but they don't seem to have ruled out the idea of making a move for him.

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders are also potentially looking to make Jack Harrison's temporary move a permanent one, with the on-loan Leeds United man enjoying an increasingly impressive season.

Talking of loanees, it looks as though Everton could be looking at bringing in another player for the rest of the season - an individual whose game Dyche knows inside-out.

Everton want Josh Brownhill

According a new report from Football Transfers, Everton are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill on loan during the January transfer window.

It said: "Everton are going to have to look to the loan market to bring in fresh faces in the winter window.

"Dyche remains an admirer of Brownhill of Burnley, with the central midfielder position being the priority. The 28-year-old's contract is up in 2024, meaning that he could leave as a free agent at the end of the season or the Clarets may look to sell.

Brownhill could be a really astute signing by Everton next month, possessing lots of experience at the top level and proving himself in the Premier League in the past, making 94 appearances in the competition.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has heaped praise on the 28-year-old, previously calling him "fabulous" and lauding his all-round game:

"Josh Brownhill, I think he is a fabulous player, I really do. Out of [Sander] Berge and him, I’d take Brownhill all day just because Josh Brownhill reminds me of John McGinn. He’s very energetic, he’s very neat and tidy on the ball, he gets up and down the pitch well and you know what you’re getting when you’re getting a player from Burnley, Sean Dyche, what he expects."

Brownhill could give Everton extra depth in midfield, and the fact that Dyche knows him so well also makes the move a sensible one, suggesting he could slot in seamlessly to the manager's tactics.

Whether Everton end up making a move remains to be seen, but it does look as though Brownhill's future is at something of a crossroads, which may allow the Toffees to swoop in on the cheap in the new year.