Everton are interested in completing the signing of a "very dangerous" midfielder this summer, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

Everton transfer news

Blues supporters will be hoping for an excellent summer in the transfer market as Sean Dyche and his side look to kick on after a frustrating season of points deductions and takeover turmoil.

Many players continue to be linked with Everton ahead of potential moves at the end of the campaign, with Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics being seen as an exciting option who could come in and provide competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. His 27 goals in the Championship this season means he tops the scoring charts, and it looks as though the Blues believe he can make the step up to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is seen as a great replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite should the Englishman leave Goodison Park in the summer. He has averaged 4.3 aerial duel wins per game across 43 Championship outings this term, as well as 1.8 tackles per match.

Celtic teenager Rocco Vata has reportedly been viewed as a strong replacement for Amadou Onana, should the current Blues man leave, while Boulaye Dia is considered an upgrade on Calvert-Lewin, having scored four goals in Serie A for Salernitana this season.

Everton want "very dangerous" ace

According to Nixon on Patreon (via Goodison News), Everton are well-placed to sign Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl once the summer window arrives.

He said: "Rohl would only cost around £12m, a fee that is also attracting Newcastle and Palace, who have him on their extended lists of targets."

The 21-year-old is seen as someone who can fill the expected void left by Onana, with the Belgian potentially moving on to pastures new, and a £12m offer could be enough for the Blues to get their man.

Rohl could be an astute signing by Everton in the coming months, coming in as a young player with a lot of years ahead of him, but also someone who has already picked up plenty of experience. The £13,000-a-week midfielder has chipped in with two goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, while Germany Under-21s head coach Antonio Di Salvo has said of him:

"He fought his way into [Freiburg's] team. That's not easy. He focused on defensive work and also came into his own offensively. He scored a very nice goal on Sunday with a great solo run that highlights his qualities. He's very quick and determined, a strong shot-stopper. He also scored a very nice goal in the European Cup. He's very dangerous at the moment."

Rohl could bring extra quality in the final third for Everton, with more firepower needed after only scoring 38 times in 36 Premier League games this season, and his versatility would be an added bonus for Dyche, with the German capable of shining in attacking midfield and in wide areas.