Everton are thought to be planning a specific signing in the summer transfer window who David Moyes could turn into a superstar, as The Friedkin Group continue to mean business as the club's owners.

Latest Everton news

There continues to be a positive feeling at Goodison Park under Moyes, with the Scot making a huge difference since replacing the doomed Sean Dyche earlier in the year.

Everton have pulled well clear of the Premier League relegation zone, alleviating the threat of going down to the Championship for the first time, not to mention securing a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison, thanks to James Tarkowski's memorable stoppage-time equaliser.

It's now a case of the Blues taking this momentum with them into their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium in the summer, with new signings in the next window required to make them more of a force in the Premier League moving forward.

Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon is one player who has been linked with a move to Everton at the end of the season, with the 25-year-old currently on loan at Leeds United. He has impressed at Elland Road in 2024/25, scoring and assisting seven times apiece in the Championship, and it may be that Spurs allow him to leave on a permanent basis in the summer.

Everton target signing sensation from Championship

According to Football Insider, Everton and Moyes are "expected to dip into the Championship this summer to sign a sensation they can develop into a potential superstar".

It is stated that the Blues boss "ideally would prefer" to snap up "younger stars from the second division to bolster his squad", looking at the longer-term picture instead of simply bringing in quick fixes, as has arguably been the case too often recently.