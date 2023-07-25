Everton and Atalanta continue to battle it out over the signing of Almeria forward El Bilal Toure during the summer transfer window, according to a key update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Are Everton signing El Bilal Toure?

The Blues have been linked with various players since the end of last season, as they look to avoid yet another disappointing Premier League campaign in 2023/24, following back-to-back relegation battles.

In seems clear that Everton simply must bring in more quality in attack, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hard to depend upon because of fitness issues these days, and the likes of Neal Maupay doing nowhere enough to justify being a regular starter moving forward.

Toure is the player who appears to have become the Blues' primary transfer target in the final third, with numerous recent reports claiming that a move to Goodison Park is on the cards this summer.

Now, another report has emerged that further suggests that Everton are pushing hard to sign the Almeria ace, but they are not alone in expressing an interest.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Everton?

Writing on Twitter, Romano provided an update on the latest situation regarding Toure's future, saying that negotiations will continue with Everton this week:

"Understand Everton are still pushing to sign El Bilal Toure while Atalanta are on it too. Both clubs are in the race, fighting to sign Almeria striker. Negotiations will continue next week to get it done."

This is another positive update when it comes to Everton trying to acquire Toure's signature, and it ultimately looks like a straight choice between themselves and Atalanta, who have become a force in Serie A in recent years and will, therefore, provide stiff competition.

The lure of the Premier League is always great for any player, however, and if Sean Dyche can sell the Blues to Toure as a club, promising him a key role leading the line, it could sway his thinking.

While more than one attacking signing is probably needed at Goodison Park this summer, in terms of Dyche having enough squad depth at his disposal, the Almeria man could be a perfect place to start, coming in as a long-term signing who should only improve year upon year, considering he is still only 21 years of age.

A tally of seven goals in 22 appearances for his current club is a good start there, considering he is playing in one of Europe's top leagues, while five in 15 caps for Mali also shows that he is already making his mark on the international stage.

Toure has been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, in terms of his extremely physical style up front, which should certainly excite Everton supporters and Dyche - if he has anywhere close to the impact the Ivorian did in England, then the Blues could have an absolute gem on their hands.

It looks almost nailed-on that the Malian with leave Almeria before the new season gets underway, and it looks all set to come down to either Everton or Atalanta, with the two clubs looking to outdo one another and show why Toure should choose them.