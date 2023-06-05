Everton owner Farhad Moshiri becoming a person of interest to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation will not impact fresh investment being ploughed into the club by MSP Capital, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Everton?

According to The Guardian, Moshiri is viewed as a 'person of interest' by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation due to his links with Alisher Usmanov, whose holding company, USM, held naming rights to Everton's Finch Farm training ground and was heavily involved with the club.

The report states that Usmanov was sanctioned by the United Kingdom, European Union and United States following Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine last year.

Everton have been seeking external investment to help with their new stadium build at Bramley Moore Dock and have reached an exclusivity agreement with American firm MSP Sports Capital, who look to have beaten off competition from 777 Partners to take a 25% share at Goodison Park, as per BBC Sport.

Protests had been widespread over 2022/23 as Everton struggled to maintain their Premier League status, which was secured on the final day of the campaign following a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last month, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown doesn't think that events involving Moshiri will scupper the MSP investment agreement.

Brown told FFC: "We don't know yet whether that might scupper the deal itself but MSP seem pretty determined to push through with this, so it's a development to watch, but I do think that a deal will be done there."

What next for Everton?

Everton boss Sean Dyche will focus on recruiting players in the transfer market this summer, though he will also be acutely aware that he may need to sell some key assets to raise funds.

In terms of incomings, Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst has emerged as a target for the Toffees following news that the Red Devils will not make his loan spell permanent at Old Trafford, as per talkSPORT.

According to BILD via The Liverpool Echo, Crystal Palace forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta is also on the radar at Goodison Park and his current employers are believed to be open to letting him leave the club.

On the flip side, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they eye a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, as per FootballTransfers.

Football Insider also claim that Manchester United are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, signalling that plenty of change could be set to occur on the blue half of Merseyside in the off-season.