The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is ready to part with his own cash in order to get an investment deal done for the club.

What’s the latest on Everton’s finances?

Toffees chief Moshiri has come under fire from Everton fans this season, with supporters turning their ire onto the owner for the way things are going on the field. Protests have been staged against him ahead of Premier League fixtures and fans are in uproar over the team's results. However, their owner is still seemingly desperate to get a stadium development deal over the line, which could cost the club £500m.

Since taking the reins at Goodison Park it has been a rather tumultuous time for the British-Iranian. The owner had promised to return the club to former glories, insisting that he wanted the side to “win” and become sustainable. However, flash-forward seven years and there was a period this campaign where Moshiri had reportedly put Everton back up for sale, only for the owner to deny that was the case.

With all of this uncertainty in the stands, the side have ultimately struggled to get going this season. They are now staring relegation in the face – something that would hinder the club’s finances even more. Despite appointing Sean Dyche, the former Burnley chief has been unable to completely turn their fortunes around and the club are currently sat in 19th place.

Whilst parachute payments would be available if they were to fall into the Championship, any drop in division could put the Toffees in a precarious position - losing Premier League revenue could leave Everton struggling to survive off-the-field.

However, Moshiri has seemingly vowed to get a fresh investment deal completed over their new dock-side stadium even if his team do finish in the relegation places. Paul Joyce has revealed that the owner is “familiar with MSP Sports Capital, while 777 Partners is among the alternatives, with the British-Iranian businessman prepared to include what has been described as an 'an enormous amount of capital' to secure a deal.” According to Joyce, Moshiri views this new development as “transformational” and “perhaps, for him, the priority”. The journalist added that “a financial deal has been close for some time and is still expected to be announced before the end of the season, despite the threat of relegation”.

How important is a fresh investment deal for Everton?

Whilst any boost in finances would be beneficial to the Toffees, their priority needs to be ensuring their Premier League survival. The cost of relegation would be heavy to Everton – as it is for any club – and could have huge repercussions in the future. The side parted with nearly £80m worth of transfer fees in the summer according to Transfermarkt and, although they recouped £40m from the sale of Anthony Gordon, the loss of top tier revenue would be a big hit for Moshiri.

Whilst a new stadium development would certainly help with their future plans and ambitions, they need a good platform to build off. As showcased in the past, big clubs have fallen out of the division and struggled to return and Everton won't want to be one of those teams. The priority for Moshiri and the team should be ensuring their Premier League safety and their survival.