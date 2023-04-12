Everton are no strangers to transfer disasters and have been paying the very expensive price of their poor recruitment strategies with their relegation battles in the Premier League, however, the arrival of Kevin Thelwell at Goodison Park was meant to put an end to that.

The Toffees sporting director, who was snapped up after his success with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has made a difference since his arrival as Farhad Moshiri was seemingly less reckless with his spending over the past few transfer windows, but it hasn't stopped the club from falling back into trouble yet again.

Sean Dyche is the latest manager that has been tasked with the challenge of getting Everton to comfortably compete in the top flight, however, he hasn't been given the best opportunity to do so, with the sales of both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon considerably weakening the attacking threat and those replacing the pair, just not up to scratch.

The club acquired the services of the former Burnley boss' prodigy Dwight McNeil alongside Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay last summer, but the pair have failed to make up for the missing goal contributions, with just four goals tallied up between them so far.

How much has Neal Maupay cost Everton?

The Goodison Park faithful would have had high hopes upon the Frenchman's arrival at Goodison Park last summer after a difficult season which led to Richarlison's exit and saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin unavailable for large chunks of the campaign.

Over 109 appearances for Brighton, Maupay scored 27 goals and registered seven assists, so he wasn't the most consistent striker that Everton could've acquired, but in the final week of the transfer window, they had no choice but to commit £15m to the signing as Calvert-Lewin continued to be unavailable for selection due to fitness.

Since then, it's safe to say the signing has not worked out for the Toffees and is just another poor panic signing to add to Moshiri's long list of failures. Indeed, the striker has offered up a grand total of one goal in all competitions over 23 appearances.

Journalist Paul Brown gave a scathing assessment of Maupay's short tenure at Everton last month (via GIVEMESPORT):

"Maupay's Everton career so far has been a total disaster, really, from his point of view and the club's. He's scored one goal from his last 46 shots, apparently, in the Premier League, which is absolutely woeful."

When you combine Maupay's £50k-per-week salary with his transfer fee so far, Everton have spent a total of £16.6m and counting over the last seven months on a forward who has made little to no impact on the team's fight for survival in the Premier League.

With that being said, should Everton survive relegation this summer, they are going to need to reinvest in their forward line yet again to improve and avoid another troublesome season, so the signing of Maupay has really been a complete waste of time and money for everyone involved.