Everton central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to be handed a new contract after almost leaving in the January transfer window.

Doucoure was strongly linked with a move away from Goodison Park in January, and fellow Premier League rivals Fulham were thought to be 'interested' in a move.

He was even offered to Turkish giants Besiktas, but has seen a resurgence under Sean Dyche.

Indeed, Doucoure has started in every single top-flight game under the new manager, scoring two goals and making a further two assists in his last three matches, after being a bit-part player under Frank Lampard (Transfermarkt).

The Latest: New contract on the table

As per iNews, Doucoure is now set to be rewarded with a new contract, as he has seemingly turned his Toffees career around under Dyche.

The report cites that he was once even banished to train with the youth team after a heated dressing room argument with Lampard, but has now become a key player under the new boss.

He has consistently covered more ground than any of his team-mates, and the Merseyside club are now considering triggering a one-year extension in his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

After his goal against Chelsea in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend, Dyche praised Doucoure's 'brilliant' mentality, and now he looks set to stay beyond this campaign.

The Verdict: Deserved

A new deal for Doucoure would be deserved after his revival under Dyche.

Pocketing £120,000-per-week at the Blues, he is the club's joint-highest earner, and so they may have been tempted to get rid of him in January.

However, the 30-year-old has emerged as a key player and has worked hard to get back into the team, so Everton should be doing all that they can to keep him at the club.