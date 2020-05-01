Alex Bruce reacts to Everton in interest in James Rodriguez

Alex Bruce has said it would be a “coup” if Everton were able to sign James Rodriguez this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Toffees have offered the Colombian a four-year deal at Goodison Park, which would see him reunited with his former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodriguez spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, while he has seen his game time limited at Real Madrid this year due to injury.

Asked whether the 28-year-old would represent a good signing for Everton, Bruce said it would be a “hell of a coup”.

“It would be a hell of a statement to go and get someone like him, I think he’s a very good player and he’s got bags of ability,” he told Football Insider.

“For Everton to get in someone like him would be a hell of a coup. I think when you go and sign someone like that it makes people stand up and take notice of you.

“It can also attract other players of that sort of calibre once you get someone of that ilk through the door. For them to get him, it’ll mean they mean business.”

Optimistic move

A move for Rodriguez this summer would undoubtedly be a big surprise, but it remains to be seen whether it will be possible for Everton to make it work.

Clubs will likely be less willing to spend big than they have in the past, while the Colombian has struggled with form and injury in recent years.

A move for the Real Madrid man would be a statement, but given the economic circumstances, it would be a shock to see it happen.