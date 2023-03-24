Alex Iwobi may reportedly now not sign a new contract at Everton, leaving his future in doubt.

The Lowdown: Contract offered

Iwobi has reportedly been offered a new deal by Everton, but he has not put pen to paper on it as of yet.

As such, a number of clubs in the Premier League are thought to be keeping an eye on the situation, as they weigh up a potential move this summer.

The Latest: May not sign...

As per Football Insider, the Goodison Park outfit are 'confident' that Iwobi will sign a new contract, but he is not expected to put pen to paper on it until at least the summer, as he has 'doubts' over whether they can avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Discussions are 'advanced', but it is thought that Iwobi's head could be turned by a concrete offer in the summer.

The Verdict: Worrying

It will be certainly be worrying for Toffees supporters to hear that Iwobi is having doubts over his future, which could depend on relegation as a distinct possibility with them only two points above the drop zone.

The Nigeria international has really turned into a key player for the team, with former manager Frank Lampard lauding his development as ‘brilliant‘.

Indeed, Iwobi has not missed a game in the league so far this season, and his fine form has continued under Sean Dyche, as he is currently the highest assister in the squad and has averaged more key passes per game than any of his team-mates (WhoScored).

The £120,000-per-week maestro will not want to be playing in the Championship though, and so the Blues must make sure that they stay up come the end of the campaign, where talks over a new deal should become a lot easier.