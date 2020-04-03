Should Everton swoop to sign Andrea Belotti?

Everton are reportedly interested in making a summer move for Torino star Andrea Belotti.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) the Toffees are ready to make a €60m (£53m) offer for the 26-year-old.

A number of clubs including Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are all courting him “brazenly”, but Everton remain at the front of the queue for his signature.

The prolific Serie A striker is one of the top strikers in European football and the quality of Italian sides taking an interest certainly attests to that, but should Carlo Ancelotti go all out to bring him to Goodison Park?

With the report in mind, Football FanCast writers have delivered their verdicts on Everton’s interest and whether he should be on the club’s radar…

Lewis Blain

"Everton landing Andrea Belotti would be a surefire way to transform Ancelotti's European dreams into a reality. The 26-year-old has netted 15 goals from 31 appearances this campaign, making him just two away from matching last season's tally of 17. This shows that he's a prolific and consistent threat in front of goal. "All but three of his strikes in the last six seasons in Italy have been from inside the penalty area with a vast majority coming from within the six-yard box, via Understat – meaning he's a golden poacher and should be welcome at any club wanting to project onto a new level. "Given Ancelotti's persistence with 4-4-2, Belotti could well prove to be the absolute perfect foil for Calvert-Lewin, who has been in fine mettle this term himself, also scoring 15 goals for the Toffees. "Pairing the Englishman with the 27-cap Italian will surely have fans salivating at the mouth at Goodison Park next season. Brands should do everything in his power to fund this deal."

James Beavis

“Everton signing Andrea Belotti would be the best start to the Ancelotti revolution. “While the Toffees do have the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean to pick from up top, you can’t help but feel that another goalscorer in their ranks could make all the difference, as well as letting the Brazilian revert to more of a wide role where he has been effective previously. “Belotti would certainly bring the goals – he has 85 in 179 for one of the less-fancied clubs in Italy in Torino as well as nine in 27 caps for his country – while at 26 years of age he is approaching the prime years of his career. “The prospect of him lining up alongside the much-improved Calvert-Lewin on a weekly basis would be a mouthwatering prospect, and perhaps he could teach Kean a thing or two as well as he looks to kick-start his own career with the Toffees. “Marcel Brands would be hailed as a God if he can get this deal over the line for Ancelotti and Everton Football Club.”

Jack Saville

“A move for Belotti would be the worst thing for Calvert-Lewin at this stage in his career. The budding England international has been a revelation under Ancelotti and is finally beginning to vindicate the trust that has been shown in him during some lengthy and tepid spells of form.

“While Everton’s interest in the Italian attacker makes perfect sense given his record in Turin, it would be a real kick in the teeth for Calvert-Lewin if the club were to sanction a mega-money move for a new centre-forward.

“It has taken years of patience to get Calvert-Lewin to the level he is currently reaching, so Ancelotti should focus on building his attack around the 23-year-old rather than signing a new player capable of usurping him.”