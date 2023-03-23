Everton central midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly now being eyed by 'bigger clubs' ahead of this summer.

Onana was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the January transfer window, after impressing in the first half of the season with Everton.

Indeed, despite their struggles at the bottom of the Premier League, the Belgium international has been a standout performer, ranking highly among his team-mates for average aerial duels won, as well as tackles, interceptions, shots, key passes and pass success rate per game.

The Latest: 'Bigger clubs' want Onana

As per Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness), 'bigger clubs' have Onana on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window, as he continues to impress in a box-to-box role at Goodison Park.

The report claims that he is 'indispensable' in that position, given his ability to press well and win aerial duels with his six-foot-four frame.

It also hints that Onana could have a key role to play for the Belgium national team as well, having won four senior caps for them so far by the age of 21.

The Verdict: Will depend on relegation

The likelihood of Onana moving to a bigger club in the summer after just one year on Merseyside will depend on whether they are relegated at the end of the season or not.

The Toffees are currently two points clear of the relegation zone, but have played more games than some of the teams below them.

Onana would not want to be playing in the Championship if he wants to maintain his international pedigree, and being one of the highest earners on £100,000-per-week, the Blues would likely not be able to maintain their wage structure.

Thus, they will be hoping that they stay up, and that Onana can stay beyond this campaign.