Brands could fall into a familiar trap with £10m Sarr swoop

Everton’s right-back situation will need addressing this summer and a recent report suggests work is already underway to identify a new option in that position.

What’s the word?

With Djibril Sidibe’s season-long loan deal due to come to an end in the summer, it’s more than likely that Marcel Brands will need to recruit a new right-back.

The return of Jonjoe Kenny from Schalke offers an in-house solution for the club, but a recent report from the printed version of The Mirror (March 29th, page 77) suggests the Toffees are eyeing an external option.

Indeed, the report claims Everton are set to battle with Sevilla for Marseille’s Bouna Sarr and both clubs have scouted the 28-year-old.

The French outfit are set to demand £10m for his signature, but Everton believe they can secure him for just £8m.

Familiar pattern emerging

Brands’ transfer strategy has come under increasing scrutiny during his time at the club.

After all, he is one of the central figures driving Everton’s progression, but a concerning pattern alludes to a potentially detrimental flaw in his strategy.

It seems that the Dutchman tends to gravitate towards players from top clubs who are effectively surplus to requirements. To put it in more juvenile terms: Brands targets rejects of elite sides.

Last summer was merely a microcosm of that trend, with Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi arriving from Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Arsenal respectively.

But if the top clubs don’t believe those players have the talent to help them progress, why would stockpiling an abundance of said players help Everton achieve their objectives?

Marseille may not be as prestigious as some of the aforementioned clubs, but they are among the elite clubs in France and looked nailed on to finish 2nd place in Ligue 1 prior to football’s hiatus.

What should Everton do this summer?

Whether a move for Sarr is merely another case of Brands banking on the quality of a player simply because of the stature of the club he players or in fact a well-researched and meticulously plotted swoop is up for debate, but there’s no doubt his policy will need to adapt to give Carlo Ancelotti the best possible squad to challenge the top six next season.

Everton’s director of football is in danger of falling into a familiar trap with this deal, even if it is a financially appealing one in the context of the modern transfer market.

